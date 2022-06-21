Even Birmingham’s sweet-scented magnolia lined streets cannot disguise the city’s objectionable history, nor does the city try.
When the National Society of Newspaper Columnists (NSNC) announced its annual conference would be held in Birmingham, the city’s history of racism and intolerance weren't going to impact my decision to cross a couple of state borders to attend. Educational opportunities are everywhere, and Birmingham was no exception.
The NSNC conference included several speakers who were prominent writers and columnists who live and work in Birmingham and elsewhere in Alabama, explaining what makes their current residence worthwhile. They also provided facts regarding the racism of the past and the ills that continue to plague their state. They spoke of change, including a necessary re-writing of the Alabama state constitution. Although there are efforts to make essential changes, the current Alabama constitution, re-written in 1901, continues to be riddled with intent to harm and exclude minorities.
Despite its history, this sweet tea, football loving city has many kind and helpful people, including both men and women who greet visitors with drawn out terms of endearment like “Sunshine” and “Honey.”
Even Birmingham’s panhandlers were polite. Across the street from the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute (BCRI), I struggled to negotiate the odd parking meter system requiring an app for payment. A nicely dressed man who I misjudged as a helpful City employee, approached, and offered assistance. He advised there was free parking just a couple of blocks away and gave directions. Then he went into a memorized spiel asking for money. I responded that I didn’t carry cash. He wasn’t pushy or rude, but sophisticated to the point of then offering to accept money via Wise, or even PayPal. I respectfully declined.
The BCRI, which opened in 1992, is another approach Birmingham is taking to enlighten future generations about civil/human rights. The BCRI is an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution and is a monument to the thousands of people dedicated to the philosophy of nonviolent protests. There were stories of people who risked, and many who lost, their lives in struggles and confrontations to change minds and achieve equality and fairness across the state.
A trip through the BCRI clearly shows Birmingham’s historical response was to meet peaceful protests with violence. Brilliantly conceived, visitors are taken through an emotional journey of hate and violence against people of color and those who would dare to support their struggle for equality. Exhibits and artifacts also show advancements made because of these efforts.
Listening to the voices of those who lived through the worst of times and viewing the life-sized examples of discrimination, BCRI provided an emotional passage through the years. So much sorrow, all the while cognizant that a blonde, blue-eyed woman can never fully fathom the level of pain and suffering that results from being hated and feared simply because of skin color.
Hate that led men to bomb churches. Hate that led to the bombing and murder of four young girls in their Sunday School class at the 16th Street Baptist Church and two teenage boys shot randomly that same day. While reading about the details of these murders, I looked up to see the same Baptist church across the street. I was nearly 8-years old when I heard about this tragedy and I like many others, that moment made the cost of hate frighteningly clear.
There were videos of those who survived and who will never forget. Countless men and women sacrificed their lives to ensure equality for the next generation, yet throughout our country, much of this hate continues. The BCRI stands as a memorial and a reminder of man-made evil attempts to destroy what our US Constitution guarantees. The 1868 14th Amendment to the Constitution provides, "…nor shall any State ... deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws."
Each one of us should feel tasked to stand up against racism, sexism, and all the other isms that many in our country seem to be hell-bent on preserving from generation to generation. We must do better; we must be better. We can be better.
Birmingham has embraced their past by telling the many stories of their people – both the good with the bad. With the thought-provoking exhibits in the BCRI, they have ensured these stories will never be forgotten.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.