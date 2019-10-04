Out of fairness to the candidates in the Nov. 5, 2019, General Election, the News and Tribune will be cutting off election-related letters several days before voters go to the polls.
The last day to submit election letters to the News and Tribune is Tuesday, Oct. 29. Here’s how:
• Letters can be submitted in person or through the U.S. Postal Service to our New Albany office (318 Pearl St., Suite 100) and Jeffersonville office (221 Spring. St.) by close of business Oct. 29.
• Electronic submission of letters through our website (newsandtribune.com) or by email (newsroom@newsandtribune.com) must be timestamped by midnight that day.
Letters received after the deadline will not be published. Maximum length is 600 words. The last day the News and Tribune will publish election-related letters before the election is Friday, Nov. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.