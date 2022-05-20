DeSantis a courageous, resourceful leader
Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy attended a gathering in support of the “Responsible Fatherhood Initiative” recently passed by the Florida state legislature and signed into law by the governor. The initiative puts $70 million in state funds toward programs to promote male role models.
Dungy thanked Gov. Ron DeSantis for the action, which he described as a “playbook to tackle the issue” of homes without fathers. Dungy, in his remarks gave credit to then-president Barak Obama, who stated 14 years prior, “children who grow up without a father are five times more likely to live in poverty and commit crime; nine times more likely to drop out of schools and 20 times more likely to end up in prison.”
DeSantis has emerged as a national political leader, supported by his state legislature as they assess needs, formulate strategies, and implement solutions. Such is the definition of effective leadership.
Two years ago, when the novel coronavirus emerged, Florida, led by DeSantis and the state legislature took a less restrictive course than many other states.
As the pandemic has waned, the opportunity to assess has come. The Committee to Unleash Prosperity has recently published the findings of one such study that was designed to measure state performance based on three metrics: the economy, education, and mortality from the virus.
According to the authors of the study, six states failed, one of which was California. In contrast, of the top performers, Florida tied for fourth. The study found that California did harm to its economy and students lost educational progress. Its prolonged maintenance of strict and far-reaching measures had little effect on mortality rates, in comparison to other states. Florida opened its economy and schools much sooner, suffered comparable mortality rates, but emerged better off economically while suffering less educational injury.
DeSantis and the state legislature were constantly maligned for their approach, while California Gov. Gavin Newsom was praised. Yet, in the end, DeSantis proved to be the more effective leader.
DeSantis has seemingly been maligned at almost every turn. He recently signed legislation preventing public schools from teaching kindergartners through third grade students about sexual orientation and gender identity.
Among its most vocal critics are employees of the Walt Disney Company, a major employer in the state. DeSantis refused to back down to their pressure. Instead he signed additional legislation, recently passed by the state legislature, which eventually, could strip Disney of a special tax status in the state.
DeSantis has chosen to lead rather than be led. Doing so has taken him down unpopular paths.
He has chosen to promote fatherhood when study after study proves its value, he considered the advice of medical experts such as those who signed the Great Barrington Declaration in the face of a pandemic, and has taken a stand to protect Florida’s most vulnerable students.
His courageous and resourceful leadership style are commendable. We should expect nothing less from all elected officials.
Bobby Tingle is the circulation director for the News and Tribune. He can be reached at bobby.tingle@newsandtribune.com
DeSantis bullies for political gain
If it were a movie, we’d label a man who fights Mickey Mouse, distrusts scientists and censors public teachers as a villain. In Florida, they call him governor.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has risen fast in the Republican ranks, with some speculating that he, and not former President Donald Trump, could be the Republican candidate for president in 2024. If his track record is any indication of the kind of president DeSantis would be, let’s hope those predictions are wrong.
DeSantis garnered national attention during the pandemic, pandering to the “Did my own research” crowd by opposing shutdowns and COVID-19 safety protocols. Why would we trust scientists and medical professionals when we have politicians who can tell us what we want to hear? More than 74,000 Floridians have died from COVID-19 as of May 9, but let’s not let facts get in the way.
Unsatisfied with his mastery of science, DeSantis moved onto education.
In April, DeSantis signed what’s known as the “Individual Freedom” or the “Stop Woke” bill into law. It limits school instruction if the topic makes a student feel guilt or anguish because of actions committed by the same race or sex.
It’s a measure clearly aimed at so-called Critical Race Theory — a term now applied to any teachings about discrimination and racism that some white people don’t feel comfortable with their kids learning about.
Proponents of such censorship will tell you that racism is largely a devil of the past. Tell that to the 10 victims of the May 14 Buffalo, New York mass shooting. Authorities said the shooter appears to have targeted Black people. Racism is very much alive and dangerous, and those who want to ban teachers from telling students the truth threaten to sustain the ignorance and oppression.
Then there’s the bill that resulted in DeSantis’ war with Disney. Labeled the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, the Florida measure forbids public school teachers from broaching topics like sexual orientation and gender identity for kindergarten through third-grade students.
As we’ve seen in other states, large corporations often don’t accept controversial legislation, especially when such measures are viewed as discriminatory. Disney publicly opposed the Florida bill, and GOP legislators and DeSantis decided they’d get even with Mickey Mouse and his friends.
A bill ending Disney World’s special tax district was rushed through and approved. Of course there’s one problem — the hasty retribution could leave taxpayers on the hook for $1 billion.
DeSantis said this week the state would absorb the blow of losing the district. It doesn’t take a scientist, teacher or politician to know that local, state and federal funding all comes from, you guessed it, taxpayers. But what’s $1 billion when you’re trying to sow fear in order to further your career?
DeSantis’ leadership style is one of a bully who seeks political gain over common good. In a country that’s been harmed by the storms of bitter partisanship, the last thing we need is another lightning rod.
Daniel Suddeath is the editor of the News and Tribune. He can be reached at 812-206-2130, or by email at daniel.suddeath@newsandtribune.com.
