I don’t care where you have been or even what you have done
You are looking quite clearly forward to the year of 2021.
After Elections, COVID, Dr. Fauci, and minimum wage stimulus checks
I can speak personally for many of who are Nervous Nellie wrecks.
2020 seems like the place where reality died, and surrealism was born
Edgar Allen Poe would have even been somewhat more depressed and forlorn.
Like a repeating Bell Curve the COVID numbers dipped and then surged
Until in a relatively short time a new COVID vaccine then emerged.
Some stand in line; waiting to take it hoping for COVID-free life anew
Others claim there’s a micro-chip the government is implanting in you.
You almost OD’d from cabin fever’ with a bit of election intrigue
You are possibly Trumped out to the max with a bit of Donald Fatigue.
Or you are pulling for Rootin Tootin’ Rudy to obtain a legal ruling; desist and decease
Time will tell if Tutti Fruitti Rudy will prevail; with a decent dye job for his hairpiece.
He fights on like Don Quixote, armed with legal papers not sword; and keeping it legit
His briefs stuffed with dye-stained lawsuits; the M.C. Hammer of lawyers is too legit to quit.
Will we say; “Fare The Well” to The Donald, for seems barely we ever knew ya
Some took truths to heart, satisfied sucklings; others claim to see right through ya.
And just when we thought we were getting $2000 to spend
It was all lost by Mitch if he had only had one by the hair of his chinny-chin-chin.
The Georgia election runoff it is in campaign mode full steam ahead
While party campaign workers rush feverously in time to register the dead.
In a world full of stress, and worries, and people all gruff and surly
At least they let Aunt Becky from Full House out of prison release early.
Trump hasn’t really changed from before a congested election at hand
Exchanging one bunker for another every day trying to play out of the sand.
Crazy Uncle Joe, President elect, seems to be laying low and sublime
As one might except of him at this juncture — kind of just biden’ his time.
The stock market awaits every new news story with numbers well in hand
With tomorrow’s numbers another bull market or more resemble Custer’s Last Stand.
As of this writing about two-and-half-million Americans have received their vaccination
Trump crowing Warp Speed, NBC news reports takes 10 years to inoculate all the nation.
In the COVID and Federal budget bill, pork was stirred in the political pudding which muddies
While poor Pakistan anxiously is awaiting well-deserved funding for nationwide gender studies.
I don’t want to spoil your New Year’s Eve optimism, as it’s good to dispel and to purge
But in two weeks Dr. Fauci predicts us to be enduring the Christmas COVID surge.
So, order new masks; the designer ones preferred and color coordinate your fashion
Be the well-dressed COVID Warrior; a spitting mirror image, dressing for passion.
Stock up on Clorox wipes, spray cleaners, wet naps; on all your cleansers, and clean
For what we thought were the worst of times might have been just the time in between.
I saw Father Time last week looking old, frazzled, exhausted based on 2020 and its merit
But we can smile knowing it’s neither you nor in 2021 whose job is this mess to inherit!
OK, to my regular readers. Anytime I can get an M.C. Hammer reference in a modern column — well, it’s a proud day.
