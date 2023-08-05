“I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”
— Paul Reubens
Paul Reubens died this week. Paul’s life was simultaneously fascinating and troubling. Like all of us, there really is no such thing as a simple person nor an uncomplicated life. Luckily, most of us do not have to live under the glaring spotlight of fame and notoriety.
Paul Reuben’s will probably not be a household name to many people. However, his alter ego, comedic character, and a body of work that was so iconic will live on.
Paul started out many years ago in an improvisation comedy group known as The Groundlings. It was a Los Angeles-based comedy troupe that eventually gave the following to the world of comedy; Kristen Wig, Phil Hartman, Will Ferrell, Conan O’Brien, Melissa McCarthy, Jon Lovitz, Maya Rudolph, Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy Fallon, and a plethora of other comedic talents who later would be mainstays of shows like Friends, Saturday Night Live, The Tonight Show — well — I think you get the point.
Paul was also an accomplished comedy and screenwriter.
Almost everybody I know would know Paul Reubens by another name, the name of such an iconic character that the name would probably immediately elicit as smile or chuckle. I, along with many other people considered him a comedy genius. Dare I say a comedy icon.
At the height of fame and success, there were arrests and legal troubles. I won’t go into specifics that I have researched this past week but there are plenty of sources to offer study of the charges and ultimate convictions. Suffice it to say, some involved moral issues and acts that certainly sidetracked his career. I would caution in-depth research and not to simply read the fascinating sensationalist headlines. The facts, much like his life, involve complications to understand and personal interpretations as to the bottom line of how people might view his life in its entirety.
Even in his final actions, it was surprising to even some of his closest friends the truth was shrouded in secrecy and solitude. Almost nobody knew Paul Reubens had been fighting cancer for the last six years of his life.
Perhaps, in a way, his personal identity and public recognition proved a bit of a blessing and a curse. When you are famous for a role other than yourself, life must be a bit complicated again. Even during his most famously publicized arrest the arresting officers did not recognize the man whose face and life would be plastered on the front of every publication and the lead story on every newscast in America with salacious headlines.
Almost immediately, a most beloved figure was banished from the entertainment world. A poison pill. A social leper. Going from universally beloved to disdained overnight.
It took many years to affect some type of rebound, although it would never be complete. Gilbert Gottfried kind of did what brilliant comedians can do. He roasted Paul Reubens live on the 1991 Emmy telecast. While I could never write the words or context- I can assure you that it is easily found on a computer search.
I always had conflicting thoughts on Paul Reubens. In some ways, I thought overall he got a pretty severe deal. In the end, his career received the death penalty for a misdemeanor conviction. I understood, however, that morality and the straying away from what is generally acceptable behavior and that which is not is a hard line for an industry and for most people.
Paul Reubens while years ago as a young man at The Groundlings invented, or possibly more accurately developed a character out of thin air. Wonderfully talented and gifted actors do this kind of thing for our enjoyment every single day in the world of entertainment. In the case of Paul Reubens for me, the character was indicative of nothing less than a man who belonged in that pantheon of comic genius. He basically was a child character who could make me laugh very hard as an adult.
There is a famous instrumental song by a musical group called The Champs. I will never be able to listen to that song again and not picture in my mind a hysterical dancing routine by Paul Reubens. Whenever I hear the song “Tequila” on the television or radio, well.
In the end, in addition to laughter and hysterical physical comedy, Paul Reubens had the right messages for kids. And he offered up a chance for adults to laugh and understand the minds of children when it came to being entertained and learning. He shared with them laughter, sadness, problems, solutions, and most importantly could relate to kids without talking down to them.
Paul Reubens is gone forever. His name will probably only be remembered by some fans, his many close friends, and entertainment industry insiders. However, his beloved Pee Wee Herman will live on for as long as I can imagine. Consider me one of the fans. RIP Paul. Long live Pee Wee Herman.
How to define any person’s life in its entirety. It’s complicated.
