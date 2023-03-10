“You can compromise without violating your principles, but it is nearly impossible to compromise when you turn principles into ideology”- Jamie Dixon
I am going to do my part to stop the hate, the divisiveness, the very public and sometimes personal discord. It is going to stop with me this year. It has split families for too long. Sometimes even marriages are strained. Friend versus friend.
For me it all started back in the late sixties. That has been 55 years ago. That’s a long time to carry the hate. Rhonda has been the main impetus for change. When something makes her happy, I am happy.
It’s not an easy thing to let go of and it is even a bit harder to share in the column. Whenever a person is on the road to self-improvement or trying new things — well, it’s not always that easy. Even if you know in your heart it is time, and you feel good about letting go of the hate and ill will. The heart and the mind can change, but that change can either feel good or can feel uneasy.
This week as I am about to announce changes in my life, I have probably felt many emotions. In some ways, it has been very liberating. In another, I kind of feel like I am betraying trusted friends. Friends with whom I have shared some of my very best times.
A common enemy has always been the base of even what over the years might have been an otherwise unholy alliance. Yes, the common enemy has brought me together with people over many of the last 55 years.
For me it was the 80’s where my often hate filled diatribes and personal pride were at their peak. On particular days there was no common ground between my adversaries. It was always us versus them and no room for compromise. It was black and white, right or wrong.
Even as in other times somewhat normal and rational types like myself tended to act irrational and very disharmonious. It was usually just words, although often there might have been a spillover effect with some pretty outrageous actions. Grudges were held.
Red versus blue. Why does it have to create such strong diatribes? Why can’t there be some way to compromise principles. Why can’t one side just understand the other without animosity.
I guess I will refer to it as my own personal little March Madness this year. I am going to reach across the divide. I have had to do a lot of soul searching to come to this decision. I actually fought with myself at times flip flopping back and forth on the position.
In the end it just kind of makes common sense. There never really was a thing that was forced it upon me. I kind of voluntarily took my position. I had plenty of support for my side. There were others as close-minded as I was. Others had the same passion that I had. Others would console me in times of defeat or share with me in times of victory.
I will just refer to it as my own personal little March Madness. We are not too old at any age to reconcile the past to fit the present. Personal growth does not come with an expiration date.
So, in today’s column I am coming out of sorts. It will no longer be red versus blue for me. I can choose both. As of this year something just seems different. I am officially renouncing my hate of the blue and am now someone who is pulling for the University of Kentucky Wildcats basketball team.
It has been a slow, gradual growth. I am not jumping ship on my Cards after a horrendous campaign. I will still hold the Cards first when it comes to the Battle of the Bluegrass. I will always think of it as my own personal holy grail moment when I talked to Wes Unseld on the telephone in the 8th grade when it all began. I will always hold the Cardinal bird in high esteem. I will pull for and support both teams.
I still cannot let myself audibly do the “Go Big Blue” cheer or verbally spell along with C-A-T-S! One can’t expect miracles overnight.
