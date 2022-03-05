”If I am the smartest man in the room — I am in the wrong room.”
— Lindon Dodd
I ate sushi for the first time this week. It wasn’t bad — smoked salmon wrapped in that fancy rice thing. Washed it down with a mixed drink. Bob suggested I try the Saki. Saki I had tried before. Drinking Saki is one of those youthful mistakes I made decades ago in Chicago.
Really, how many of those tiny ceramic doll cups of Saki could I handle? The correct answer was about four less than I had consumed.
Wednesday evening at the Taste of Japan reception there were many things Japanese for consumption by the mouth and a feast for the senses highlighted by the conceptual drawings and projected images of beautiful Japanese tea gardens. Louisville is soon to have one of its own.
When Bob and Janet Hill invite you to a reception held at Waterfront Botanical Gardens you figure you are in for a treat. It was my first time to visit the hidden gem. The spiraling brick walking path accompanied by a cascade of water flowing through a creek bed that empties into Beargrass Creek was very peaceful.
In the early evening one of the Louisville Skylines best views entertained us. What will soon be budding flowers and saplings reaching toward the sky offer a serene stroll. While still in its infancy of initial stages of botanical gardens it is easy to imagine what a stunning visual garden paradise this will eventually become.
My sushi was served by David Carpenter, who is President/CEO of the Japan/American Society of Kentucky. David explained that his organization is similar to a Japanese Chamber of Commerce for the Commonwealth. I was totally unaware of the scope of Japanese commerce in Kentucky. He informed there are now 206 Japanese companies doing business in the state. One statistic alone surprised me. Over 40% of Kentucky bourbon is now owned by Japanese companies.
Kasey Maier is President of Waterfront Botanical Gardens. Her initial involvement was 10 hours per week in 2013. Thanks to an original donation of $1.5 million, an ideal to have a botanical garden in Louisville has now become reality. David Karem might have had the initial brainchild. People of vision can look at a 23-acre dumpsite and see beauty.
Shelly Zegart, president of Kentucky To The World, joined our discussion. She currently is also the Executive Producer of Why Quilts Matter — a nine-part documentary streaming on KET regarding the rich history of quilting. Kasey referred to Shelly as an adviser on all things non-profit with the two trading knowledge about strategic planning/fundraising and other ideas for the botanical gardens. Shelly quipped that her husband is now demanding, “If I start another organization it should be for profit!”
The room was full of rich talent and experience with making such dreams as a botanical garden come to fruition.
Rhonda and I, along with Bob’s other guests, Dale and Sharon Bagshaw, spent a lovely evening touring the grounds with Bob explaining things accomplished as well as plans for the future. Janet showed us a commemorative brick inscribed with their names. It is the one just before the footbridge crosses over the flowing stream.
Bob Hill is a board member of Waterfront Botanical Gardens and explained that right now they are at around phase one-and-a-half. This summer’s construction of the Japanese Garden will feature a pond, waterfall, flowing stream, bonsai display and a tea house.
Bob explained the complications of constructing and building over a former waste site. Due to the nature of the shifting and sinking ground footers have to be poured as deep as 40 feet for stability.
The only two variables for the Waterfront Botanical Gardens to become a world class visual and sensory experience are money for building and planting and time for plants, bushes, and trees to mature.
Waterfront Botanical Gardens is just off the intersection of Frankfort Avenue and River Road. It’s easy to get to and for now there is no admission to enjoy the tranquil walk. The background sound from I-71 will eventually be filtered out by those highway sound panels. You can visit the website for photos and other information regarding Waterfront Botanical Gardens.
As I finished kind of working the room for information for the column I rejoined our group for some Japanese cuisine and verbal discourse. It was a very relaxing and informative evening. Rhonda then asked me if I had seen the sunset? I believe that was her favorite moment of the visit.
Our vantage point had allowed the perfect viewing for a beautiful sunset just to the right of the Louisville skyline as the sun appeared to sink into the Ohio River just beyond the bridges.
I assure all that when Rhonda and I make the return visit for an evening stroll I will not miss sharing that with her a second time.
