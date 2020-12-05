“Kids believe in Santa. Adults believe in childhood.”
Cate Kennedy
When the No. 1 gift on the Christmas Wish List is a COVID vaccine injection — it just might be a different holiday season.
I always approach each season of giving with one eye on the Christmas advertisements and one hand on my wallet. My philosophy of gift-giving has morphed over the years with a tremendous amount of shrinkage of the stacks and stacks of gifts underneath, leaning against, and surrounding the base of the gaudily decorated tree with its drooping and max-weight-limit-exceeded branches.
There are some customs, if not required rather almost hinging on the threat of family excommunication by heresy, pertaining to Christmas ornaments. Someone a long time ago decried that it is never acceptable to throw away a Christmas ornament; regardless of its condition or outdated aesthetic appeal. That same person also issued an informal yet widely accepted proclamation to continually buy more such décor for 10 cents on the dollar in the great January give holiday decorations away by the cart full sale.
The average American now probably has more money invested in tree ornaments, lights and tinsel than they have equity in their home. Since it is sacrosanct to throw any Christmas memory away, the ever-growing collection now fills up every possible inch of garage, shed or closet space. Many must use the artificial tree as a coat and hat rack for the other eleven months.
After the annual family tradition of decorating the tree, the house, the yard and the lawn, it’s time to get down to who will be on the personal Christmas shopping list.
When I review over my lifetime how many presents I bought for people who were so peripheral in my life, I could probably have used that collective money to buy a summer home. A lot was either guilt-buying or a pre-emptive strike before I was given a gift by a person for whom I had not planned to reciprocate. I can remember Christmas seasons when Cameron was young, along with all the other kids who were his family contemporaries and, of course, my then-wife and two sets of parents. I am sure collectively, counting friends’ gift exchanges and office Secret Santas, that we exceeded a thousand dollars during the average gift-giving holiday season.
My Christmas budget for the COVID Christmas Season of 2020 I am estimating to be just under $200 — and that includes all applicable state and federal taxes.
It is a very simple and paired-down celebration season. With no female currently residing in my house the chances of a decorated Christmas tree with trimming along the mantle are about as likely as a Giuliani overturned Presidential Election.
Having just celebrated the lowest turkey family turnout for Thanksgiving, I suspect Christmas turnout to also set a record low in attendance. I cringe at the thought of actually celebrating a ZOOM Christmas evening for hours over a computer or telephone screen. ZOOM interactions offer me all the warmth and sentiment of an annoying FaceTime telephone call.
Perhaps this season is simply finding me worn out from 2020 and exercising an abundance of COVID caution. I suspect others have some commonality in this regard. I just want a very simple Christmas this year and to try to be thankful that I made it here.
Christmas has always meant different things for me at different times in my life; different celebrations, different personal satisfaction, and in general just a different way to approach and celebrate it. This one seems much different to me than all the others.
One office party Christmas gift exchange of yesteryear did include my most favorite Christmas decoration. It was a personalized one-of-a-kind caricature of myself as the character the Elf on the Shelf. Even though I really wanted it for my home — I did not end up with it in the gift exchange where your gift can be taken by another by order of numbers drawn. I thought I would share it with you. I leave you with this week’s diatribe on the holiday with someone else’s version of me at Christmas. It’s called “Dodd on the Shelf!”
Probably scary enough to double as Halloween decoration. And, no, it isn’t a life-size replica!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.