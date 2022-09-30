“I am sorry, but stress caused by trying to figure out your health insurance is not covered by it.”- Anonymous
The time is rapidly approaching for Medicare Open Enrollment. I recently finished my first year as a retiree with Medicare and the supplemental coverages for medical and prescriptions. Millions of Americans experience this each year.
My initial experience was an unmitigated mess!
The first month I had the Medicare and supplemental coverages I had a CAT Scan on my lungs and chest x-rays. Glory be that everything turned out okay and the constant hacking cough turned out to be a side effect of Lisinopril which is a very common blood pressure medication.
While I am fairly healthy, I do take two prescriptions. For a 66-year-old I figure I am probably ahead of the game.
As any new insurance enrollee, I simply submitted my bills for payment. It is so funny that so many of my friends have had pretty good experience with getting bills paid.
The medical bills were denied payment as I was informed. I needed to turn them into Humana which had been my employer’s health coverage company when I retired. A series of phone calls and discussions ensued between myself and the billing facilities where I had been seen. All responses sent me to Humana.
I eventually even got a letter from Humana and my employer at the time I retired to show the hospital and the scanning billing department. Again, I continued to receive past due notices after a couple of resubmissions to Medicare and subsequently my providers.
I retired in September. After the first of the year, I was pretty upset at the cycle.
It was about five months in before I was finally directed to a Medicare department that handles issues. It turned out that my initial Medicare enrollment had been erroneously started on a date a few months subsequent to the actual retirement date. Medicare showed I did not retire until the end of December.
It took another three weeks to get that initial error straightened out and to have Medicare correct my actual dates. This entailed making numerous phone calls to Medicare and the individual providers. Nearly six months after I should have been on Medicare and my medical supplemental coverage the bills were finally paid.
Believe it or not that was the least frustrating issue I had. My supplemental insurer for prescription drugs continually denied paying for my prescriptions. As infuriating as it was to get my medical issue straightened out at least I dealt with people on the North American continent.
The prescription drug issue took me to the Asian continent and conversations with someone in India. After explaining my issue initially, I was told that prescriptions that were incurred prior to Dec. 31 were covered by my Humana which I did eventually find out had coverage until Dec. 31 of the year I retired.
Remember, at the time I was still unaware that Medicare had incorrect information as to my actual retirement date in their computer database.
My initial call with the Indian call center in February resulted in some conversation with a man who talked for about three minutes with a dialect and very poor English which I could not understand. The only thing I really understood is when the man told me his name was John. I once spent a month in India with Rotary International and in that entire month I had never met anyone born in India whose was named John.
Somewhere around March or April, after phone calls to India and my insurance agent, the company finally started picking up my prescription cost.
The policy I had purchased for my prescriptions was tailored to only having two prescriptions per month. After the diagnosed drug causing the issue was substituted for another blood pressure medication my $4 co-pay ended up costing me over $44 each month for a co-pay. I am still trying to figure out why that keeps happening. I dread having to call “John” in India again.
As I type this column, I am going to have to renew my coverages. I am as confused today as I have been all year about the bureaucracy and confusion regarding Medicare and my Medicare supplemental coverages.
I have conversed with many people whose Medicare and supplemental coverages have worked smoothly. I want to be one of those people.
I just wanted to warn those who are approaching retirement age to be very thorough and to make sure the coverages and information fit your needs and expectations. My first year has gone about as badly as it could have gone. The stress and hours of writing and faxing letters and trying to work out issues with non-English speaking call center employees took a toll.
It matters what agent you use. It is important to get the right supplemental plans for you individually.
Here’s to hoping I can have a relatively normal year two.
