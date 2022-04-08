"Mannequins are the artificial intelligence of the modeling industry." — Mokokoma Mokhonoana
Well, I had a night out with the girls.
I consider myself a cultured man. I don 't mean in the yogurt, cottage cheese, or buttermilk sense. Although I am not discounting that as a healthy lifestyle choice for a 66-year-old colon. I mean cultured in the finer things in life. I have been to the opera, ballet, theater, and once went to a poetry reading.
The poetry wasn't very good. The words did not rhyme, there was no catchy iambic pentameter and the person doing the reading was a monotone. If you are as cultured as I am you know what iambic pentameter is.
I didn't mean to go all Billy Shakespeare on you this week, but I did have a new experience in dining and entertainment. I understand that I have this ultimate warrior macho guy image to uphold around town but sometimes I like something a bit different.
I will be the first one to say that I am to social culture what Will Smith is to comedy interpretation. I knew it was not going to be my usual crowd. It was a table for 10. That final count was nine women and one man.
That is how a week ago this past Thursday I ended up at the Kentucky Derby Spring Fashion show. I had exactly one prior fashion show evening’s experience. I was in one when I was around 14. I walked the runway and then got to keep my jeans and shirt. Yes-fashion model is a one-line, life’s resume item from 52 years ago.
This year's fashion theme was definitely inclusivity. There were men, women, boys, and girls of all ethnicities, sizes, sexual identity and categories across the board. One young lady who was a big hit with the crowd was a young Down Syndrome model.
In fact, as I studied the mixture and inclusion, I figured out the only person I could think of not represented on the catwalk that night was a white, middle-class 190-pound dude like myself. That is probably because my sashay resembles more of a waddle. Perhaps next year I can be represented. It's that same kind of closed-door thinking that crushed my childhood NBA dreams.
Sashay is a French word originally meaning to chase. I studied the models sashaying all night on the runway. To describe a really good model sashay on a runway picture Robin Williams doing his impression of a walk that is a cross between John Wayne and Richard Simmons.
Most of the women's sashaying was kind of a graceful strut. When the men sashayed, it was quite different. There was one interpretive dancer who took sashaying to a whole new level. Just trying to follow his contortions with my eyes and head almost had me pulling my back out sitting right there in my chair.
The occasion was quite the Laisses Se Affair! Don't look that up — I made it up. It is a Doddism for swanky event. We dined on filet mignon, salmon, salad, vegetables, and mousse dessert. Each table came stocked with four bottles of fine wine.
I do think if a man is going to watch an hour or more's worth of grown men and women sashaying about alcohol is sort of a necessary component to the meal. Almost makes it seem like a natural movement for the human body after about three glasses of red wine.
I suspect that when going to modeling school sashaying is the basic move that one must master to be a runway model. I am so glad that when I was in the fashion show industry at 14 sashaying and dance interpretation had not really caught on for male models.
I did appreciate that the Derby show fashions were real clothes that actual people could wear. I have seen some of those Paris high fashion runway shows on Youtube. I mean a model might come down the runway wearing a tortoise shell and thigh-high slip-on boots and that would be a male model!
One thing that didn't change when you mix a well-to-do crowd with wine and beautiful people strutting down the runway — the ambiance of the wine allowed for some pretty loud and occasionally over-the-top catcalling from our table. I also caught the ladies at my table doing the same thing at some point.
After the models all worked their magic and were standing in a line across the stage for the finale the male interpretive dancer did some one-on-one moves inter-tangling with both the male and female models that can only be described as very personally seductive or sensuous. If not for the glow of the wine on their cheeks, I might have seen a bit of humility regarding the Southern Baptist upbringing coming out on some folk's faces. All that separated the models from the interpretive dancer was an air kiss.
In the end we all received this really cool swag bag. I was so excited to get so many hair products, perfume samples, discount offers for high-fashion boutiques, gift nut bowls, and other such gifts specifically designed for the strong male all in one bag.
Doubles wasn't just what Rhonda's wine order of the night was as her gifts were doubled from things in my bag no man had ever wanted, needed, or used. I did get a Bluetooth speaker and really cool Guess wallet. It might be accessory specific to a man or a woman but for now is serving its purpose in my back jean's pocket.
Thirty years is a long run. At the beginning of the evening the table toasted Joyce to thank her for the tickets and let her know she was there in spirit. Joyce had a 30-year tradition of hosting family members and friends at the Derby Spring Fashion Show. This show was the 30th in a row for Rhonda (save the non-show COVID year) and the first in 30 years Joyce had missed.
I enjoyed my night out with the girls. And my Guess unisex wallet can hold so much more stuff.
