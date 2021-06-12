“I have held death in my hands.”
Former ICU open heart surgical nurse Todd Paxton
Todd Paxton is and has been many things. A surgical nurse, a Realtor and entrepreneur with The Paxton Group, devoted husband and loving father. He has recently added curator of his own special kind of museum of his life.
Life does funny things to us all. Paxton had decided to start collecting autographed sport’s collectables. He got Larry Bird, then Nolan Ryan. He was in Chief Deputy Scottie Maple’s office one day and there was a large, autographed photo of President Reagan, which excited him even more on the possibilities.
After purchasing a few hundred dollars in signed memorabilia collectables, life happened. As a matter of fact, the end of life happened. Todd lost his mother. A lot of introspection takes place during such a time. Todd started thinking about all the people who had been influential and important in his life. Some were teachers, others just golf buddies, but in all cases, they were people who had significantly influenced or contributed to his life’s happiness and success.
Sitting around with a few buddies after attending a baseball game, the boys’ philosophizing led to a simple question and ensuing discussion. “Why do people collect autographs of idols or dead celebrities? I sat down and made a list of around 80 people who have impacted my life.” Thus was the genesis of the Todd Paxton Life Wall of Fame. Todd recently revealed to his Facebook friends the initial member, a former fellow nurse and good friend, Craig Eberle.
For most, they will never know until the photo is hand-delivered and the subjects are offered to choose their personal favorite color of Sharpie with which to autograph the photo. It then will be displayed to achieve, well, a kind of Todd Paxton immortality. That means it lasts at least for as long as Todd Paxton retains mortality. The achievement means achieving a continuously kind of fading and forever decreasing immortality.” Oh, well, as Old Blue Eyes sang, “That’s life!”
I asked it there were any must haves. “Sure, a cool picture of my dad when I was 4. My parents were divorced, and he was dropping me off and I did not want him to leave so I was hugging my dad. It is his favorite photograph of him and his father.
Spoiler alert — do not tell Todd’s dad, but Todd and his son Elijah, who was around that same age, recreated that photograph. The gracious current owner of the same house in Oak Park that Todd’s grandfather owned allowed the father and son to have a photo taken of them in the exact same location from 40 years earlier. The twin photos will soon be signed by dad and hung proudly. Other local nominees who probably do not already know they will be included are Realtor Amy Dixon and former Charlestown High School teacher Jan Jackson.
Todd has also been researching local former athletic stars that might still be approachable to form a wing on the Wall. Former JHS standout and former pro baseball pitcher Walt Terrell is someone whose autographed cards he already possesses. Former Mr. Basketball and Jeff legend Mike Flynn’s photo and signature would be welcome. Mike, contact me and I can arrange a meeting.
And there are some obscure, local sports figures. A man from Laconia named Pinky May played five years of pro baseball back in the 1940s era. The two have been corresponding to get a signed photo. Pinky is still out there pitching and catching!
Part of Todd’s enthusiasm relates to a personal goal of his to become a better storyteller.
When asked about the reaction to his first two subjects, he said, “They both have been shocked! They select their color of Sharpie and have a big old smile.” Todd is not altogether that grown up; he still longs for autographed photos with Hulk Hogan and Nature Boy Ric Flair! Hulk and Ric, if you are reading this, contact me and I can arrange a meeting.
His wife of 16 years, Lisa, has been supportive of his new hobby or more accurately life’s side mission. Most of the subjects will not be aware until they are approached. “I don’t want them to know what’s up!”
Todd’s idea got me to thinking about who would be on my personal Life Wall of Fame. Even with the risk of alienating so many important people, I will start with fourth-grade English teacher Rachel Fresh from Middle Road Elementary School. That woman made “Scared Straight” look like “Sesame Street,” but taught me how to read and write very properly.
Jeff High Spanish teacher extraordinaire (of both language and life) Rod Swearingen, who gave me my one and only failing grade on a six-week Smoke-Up. It was not because I had failing academic performance, but rather because I was “senior year coasting” in his classroom and he demanded more and somehow still managed to make it the most fun class of my high school career. It was a lot like my life’s experience; it always seems to demand more. I got an A in Spanish Four at the end of that semester. Former wrestling coach at JHS Tom Chapala would make the cut and JHS English teacher Rita Stewart, who was one of the first people to convince me I had kind of a knack for writing. Insecurity would be a writer’s worst friend.
A mentor of mine named Pete Beevers. My drill instructor in Navy Boot Camp. Former Sheriff Danny Rodden, who changed my life forever with a new career path.
I would include a section simply for people who made my life fun and, in some cases, got me in a bit of trouble here and there. They were the most fun. You see I was a goody-goody kid for most of my school career. My 20s held a bit more over-the-edge good time. Kelvin Reiter, my old running buddy, comes to mind. The change his wife Debbie made in him would qualify for her tribute alone.
I am suspecting there are a lot of people who have known Todd Paxton over the years who are going to wonder if they did or did not make the list. The angst of the words of that great rock philosopher Bob Seger, “What to leave in, what to leave out!”
I did not ask Todd if it was too late to suck up to him to make the cut. In fact, since I am still awaiting the call from the Little League Hall-of-Fame, the Journalism Hall-of-Fame, and a plaque on The Jeff City Walk Wall, Todd Paxton’s Wall just might end up being my best shot of having my portrait hung with all the greats/ne’er-do-wells of Todd’s life. He would, however, probably get tired of me knocking on his door at all times of the day and night showing off my exhibit to people I know.
In the end it is about having a lot of fun and reconnecting, and just letting people who were not already aware that they mattered in some measurable or memorable way. As Todd kind of summed up very simply and a bit profoundly, “It’s just for celebrating fellow humans!”
