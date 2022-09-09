“My sister and I didn’t engage in sibling rivalry. Our parents weren’t that crazy about either one of us.”
- Erma Bombeck
Regarding last week’s column on the Green family, I needed to address and correct a couple of points. I mistakenly referred to Kathie’s husband as Joe, who was their late son. Kathie’s husband is Mike. And she wanted to clarify that Katie was found the same day she had gone missing. I wanted to thank them again for sharing their poignant and tragic story.
This week’s column will be chock full of nepotism. Unabashedly and proudly, I will keep it all in the family this week.
When we were kids my household was very competitive. The funny thing is there really didn’t seem to be much sibling rivalry as we all tended to have different pursuits. My brother Roger and I were into traditional sports such as basketball, baseball, and football as well as non-traditional ones such as wrestling for me and cross country for him.
My older sister was into beauty pageants as well as baton twirling and especially the fire baton. She once was the halftime entertainment for the ABA basketball All-Star game held in Louisville featuring “Dr J” Julius Irving, Dan Issel, and Louis Dampier. As I was the designated baton hauler that day, I got to sit under the bench on the floor during the game next to injured Indianapolis Pacer star guard Billy Keller. Watching Dr. J. flying over my head was kind of fun!
Well in 1971 when I was on the Indiana State Championship Jeffersonville All- Star team, I got bragging rights. Walking around your house with a state championship is fun. I might have even gloated a bit. That proved to be short-lived glory in the Dodd household.
My little sister Diana had no choice but to run. We used to play sports at all family gatherings. We used to pretend to be racehorses and run races around the house. A sprint was one lap. Middle distance was two laps. Three to five times around the house were the classic distances.
Little sister didn’t win many races. Roger and I were pretty fast.
Some things happened after I graduated high school. Title IX was passed in 1972 which mandated equality between girls’ and boys’ sports. It changed the landscape for the females to be able to compete under similar conditions and with similar funding.
A second thing that happened was that little sister Diana decided to compete in track and field. And compete she did. She competed at a very high level. In 1975 she ran one leg of the 880 Medley Relay tying the national record at the time in the event.
She remembers after being on the winning state championship team in 1977 she was treated to what was then the ultimate award; dinner at Frank’s Steak House.
These girls won the very first Jeffersonville High School state championships in any sport!
I received word this week that the 1975 and 1977 Jeffersonville High School State Girls Track Co-Championship team of 1975 and Out right State Champion in 1977 along with Coach Delores Mullins (and Diana Dodd Denhard) will be honored by being placed on the Wall of Champions in Big 4 Park. The ceremony will take place on Oct. 1 at 2:30 P.M.
Sometimes all you have to do as a big brother is set the bar high.
1970’S REUNION AT ELKS CLUB
A reminder that the date is approaching for the anybody who graduated in the 1970’s from Jeff High reunion at the Elks Club on Saturday, Sept. 24. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Entertainment by Juice Box Heroes and The Crashers. If you are planning to attend and not pay in advance, please contact Sandy Kelly Flatt at sandykellyflatt@yahoo.com. and let her know the year you graduated. Local business sponsorship is also welcomed.
