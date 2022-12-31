As we look in the rear view and bid things adieu, what happened in the year known as 2022.
It started with a bang, ended with a tease, White Christmas, cold winds, and Artic deep freeze.
A budget and no surprise medical billing act signed, both parties kept each other maligned.
The partisan January 6th committee vocal and viable, shockingly found Donald J Trump liable.
Trump as is his custom replied upon que, Called fake election and fake hearing committee, too.
President Biden, was king of the malaprop, fell off of his bicycle when he couldn’t stop.
Europe at war, but Zelenskyy, darn tootin”, held Russia at bay while staring down Putin.
Fetanji Brown Jackson, an African American dream, Wearing a robe as a court Justice Supreme.
Beijing was open for Olympics, proud and reposed, by year’s end with COVID, China was closed.
Working from home, two years now has ended, back to the office with homework rescinded.
Geography by shootings, in masse victims a plenty, including the students in Robb Elementary.
No black and white solution, always in gray, some shot just for sport, some for just being gay.
A gun bill they cried, for some here alas, a non-partisan ineffective gun bill would pass.
Oscars nobody watched, as strange events unfurled, including the slap heard around the world.
Johnny Depp, Amber Herd, he said, she said, neither denied the pile left in their bed.
At some point the airports were full, people were crying, people were angry, nobody was flying.
With an AIDS virus, some research occurred, a woman living with HIV was the first to be cured.
Her words spoke of love, hope, and disorder, Maya Angelou now graces the head of a quarter.
Things hard to find, prices too high to sustain, Will 2023 finally ease the depleted supply chain.
Some things were obscure, but one thing was clear, Zelensky named Time- Man of the Year.
Clothes, food, shelter, and a warm bath, Martha’s Vineyard gave immigrant’s grapes of wrath.
With everyone home, passion wasn’t frugal, Vasectomy was the year’s top search on Google.
In an election Republicans couldn’t lose, On Election night Dems had them cryin’ the blues.
Elon Musk, Kanye, and FTX famous and stealthy, this year’s crazies all seemed to be wealthy.
Royal family split, deemed disloyal and pagan, America’s new first couple is Harry and Meghan.
World watched its cup in soccer, interest emanated, was over for us when U.S. was eliminated.
Transgendered athletes, a lot of sport’s noise, won against women after they lost to the boys.
Bengals made it to the Super Bowl, roaring like lambs, eventually losing to L.A. and the Rams.
Rich Strike’s odds were long, won by several noses, first to the finish in the Run for the Roses.
No October surprise, Astros had Phillies number, Ending the season for the Boys of this Summer.
Jayhawks tarred/feathered Heels, Carolina sadness, Ending 2022’s monthlong March Madness.
To Oliva Newton-John, we hope that you knew, it’s true, in the end, we honestly loved you.
When Sidney Poitier was on screen, come push to shove, with Lulu we all sang, To Sir with Love.
Bob Saget as Uncle Joey, roared like a mouse, never again will there be as Full of a House.
Loretta Lynn showed ‘em all, led women with prose, Butcher Holler fell quiet in silent repose.
He was Eddie in Rocky Horror, just as was then, we will never have Meat Loaf for dinner again.
She was half of the Judd’s, a mama voice crying show me, forever a songbird, now Angel Naomi.
Christine McVie, on the keyboard in back, still stood out but alas, nevermore Fleetwood Mac.
Her Majesty adorned with crown and a chalice, reigned always beloved in Buckingham Palace.
The end of an era, a monarchy likes of never before seen, subjects decried, Long Live the Queen.
Natural disasters: Mother Nature acting strange, debates spark anew of earth’s climate change.
When life presented people with every new hurdle, many escaped into the world of Wordle.
Time went tick tock, people went Tik Tok crazy, China found a way to get our data being lazy.
Some of the same old, same old, some was all new, as we bid a fond farewell to 2022.
We leave it behind, some memories will last; bad times, like calendar days, soon are the past.
From our house to yours, lend me an ear, as to all of you we wish you a Happy New Year!
