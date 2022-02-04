“To me, boxing is like a ballet — except there is no music, no choreography, and the dancers hit each other.”- Jack Handy
You all know the names — Ali, Sugar Ray, Joe Louis, Sonny Liston, Lindon Dodd. Some are listed for their great boxing accomplishments. Others, er at least one; simply listed because of their potential.
I went to my first night of boxing training this past week. I was there alongside some of the boxers working hard to improve their skills and fight the Parkinson’s as their main opponent. They have a motivation far beyond my not wanting to be fat, old, and lazy. They motivated me to push harder.
And push I did. I punched, worked out, and gave it my all. I sweated. I sweated a lot. The last time I sweated that hard working out in a gym setting was somewhere around June 10th, 2015, or so.
My buddy Chuck Dismang of Full Moon Martial Arts has agreed to work with me on a project. Chuck spent last weekend in New Jersey being inducted into their Martial Arts Hall-of-Fame. I spent mine eating Nutty Buddy bars and drinking chocolate milk while watching football playoff games.
I want to train long enough to spar a three-round fight at the end. Marvin Bostock was a beast in pushing me. The one thing I learned for sure this past week is that I do not want to spar with Marvin or Chuck. Perhaps if either has a grandmother in training, I might step into the ring with one of them.
I feel good about my chances with anyone in their 80’s. Of course, I haven’t seen either of them working out. I might have to adjust the age of my potential ring opponent accordingly.
I heard the voice of Tom Chapala pushing me to sweat this week. Chopper was not one to slack during a Jeff High school wrestling practice. When the workout began, I felt like that kid in high school again. That lasted for at least 60 seconds or so. Shortly afterwards, I felt like an out-of-shape 66-year-old man.
My heart said go get ‘em boy. My head kept repeating, “I think I can, I think I can.” My arms, legs, and lungs kept asking the same thing over and over. “What in the world are you thinking?”
I heard Marvin’s instructions all night long in my head. "Twenty-two jabs. A 1-3-1-2 combination. Jab straight from the shoulder. Rotate those hips for power. Keep those arms up to protect that pretty boy face."
Chuck had the most important instruction of all. "Breathe."
I am to multi-tasking what Whoopi Goldberg is to the history of the holocaust. How can you keep putting out all that energy and forget to breathe? It’s that whole walking and chewing gum thing. I kept having to be told to breathe. That is probably the only thing I already knew how to do before this past Tuesday night.
Since I had borrowed Marvin’s boxing gloves that initial workout, I need now to purchase a pair for myself. The prices range from $14.99 to hundreds of dollars. I just want to get something in-between the extremes. I obviously want any opponent to have the ones that are very thick and extra padded. I just need some room in mine to hide a foreign object like an anvil.
Ali’s career began when he was 12 years old. After exhaustive research the list of title holders did not avail any who began boxing at 66 years of age. I know it’s a long shot but hey, the Bengals are going to the Super Bowl!
Our vocabulary has been enriched by boxing terminology. You better toe the line. Sometimes you have to roll with the punches. He was a saved by the bell. He really knows the ropes. That was really below the belt. And my personal probable future ring mantra; “It’s time to throw in the towel!”
Possibly punch drunk could also eventually enter my everyday vocabulary.
I am studying the greats for my ring strategy. Ali once said, “I hated every minute of training, but I said, “Don’t quit. Suffer now and live the rest of your life as a champion!” Of course, that bit of inspiration was tempered by Mike Tyson’s immortal words, “Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.”
People are already talking about my boxing career. When I say people, I am actually referring to my golfing buddy and podcast producer/engineer local attorney Ben Read who likened my boxing training to that of the all time greatest- Muhammad Ali. Ben gave me some real good trash talk for the ring. “Float like a turtle- sting like a worm!”
I have only one real goal in the end. I want to survive three, three-minute rounds with my brains and dignity intact. Nobody’s grandma is going to take that dream away from me!
Lindon Dodd is a freelance writer who can be reached at lindon.dodd@hotmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.