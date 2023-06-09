“Pain and humiliation is always amusing when it happens to someone else.”
It was summer and I had a rare Saturday night off from family obligations. The obvious choice of entertainment was the Sportsdrome Motor Speedway. And not just any Saturday evening at the Drome; it was Roosters School Bus Figure 8 Night!
If you have never been to the Sportsdrome for stock car racing, why? Is it because of the metal trough in the men’s room that serves as a public one size fits all open pit urinal? How about the delicious cuisine that one must usually pay carnival or state fair prices to dine on. Or is it because of the ultimate in grandstand seating comfort where the stranger beside you will be so close you have to be well acquainted by the second heat race.
My love for Sportsdrome racing goes back to my childhood days when my dad and I went to see such local legends as “Wild” Bill Skaggs or “Wild” Bill Kimmel, or whoever else was given the “Wild” tag over the years. Some of the drivers were fearless and didn’t seem to mind driving almost head-on into another car in the intersection at 50 MPH just so we would all say things like, “That Wild Bill is one crazy sonofagun!” Yep, it was the Sportsdrome crowd so we all know sonofagun wasn’t really what a young boy might have heard from the raucous, beer-drinking crowd!
Anyway, over the last few years, when I can, I love to watch school buses drive in the figure-eight races. While arguably no car was made to weave between cars in the middle of a Figure-8 track intersection dodging those coming from the opposite direction, school buses would certainly not be anywhere near the top of vehicles designed to drive in that manner.
Anyway, my real story of Saturday evening’s excitement began during an intermission of the first oval track race where debris from a couple of cars that had collided was being cleaned from the track.
School Bus Figure 8 nights always brings a capacity crowd. I knew the lines for refreshment would be long. In fact, with what I knew was a relatively short line for concessions, I missed the 2nd half of that race, save what I could see between bleachers and dangling legs from the concession line.
Knowing it would be a long night and not wanting to miss any more of the feature races, I loaded up. Rhonda’s soft pretzel, my cheeseburger, and four drinks might get us through the evening’s festivities. When it was served and paid for, I asked for a drink carrier. The drink carrier I was given to carry four large drinks had the strength of an off-brand wet paper towel and the thickness of public restroom toilet paper.
Undaunted by the task ahead I set out to return to my seat with an armload of refreshments. That is when my daunting task became even more perilous. I passed the first stairway into the grandstand unknowingly and that was where my seat was located. Instead, I went to the second stairway and soon discovered that Rhonda and my seat were nowhere to be located.
My phone rang. It was Rhonda. She was trying to tell me how lost I was and how to get back to our seat and all I could hear was the loud engines just feet away from me all the while juggling the razor thin drink carrier in which two of the drinks had come out of the folded “cupholders” and were rolling freely.
I need to mention at this point that the soft pretzel I had purchased Rhonda came with cup of nacho cheese dip.
I continued to half yell that I couldn’t hear her on the phone and could not see her even as she had me in full view. Just at the moment I realized I had passed up the aisle to our seats there was a sudden shift. The drinks shifted, the cup carrier experienced a total collapse and somehow, I was able with remarkable reflexes and dexterity to envelop my arms around three of the drinks, the cheeseburger, and the delicious, salty, soft pretzel.
For a moment I was so proud of stopping this near disaster until I realized the warm, melted liquid nacho cheese had not been saved. In fact, I actually caught a glimpse of said cheese as it hit the bleacher step four feet below and I am not exaggerating when I use the word explode!
Okay, you say. Losing a cup of warm, melted nacho cheese is not that bad. Well, let me tell you the look of the rather large-bearded young man who was sitting beside a young boy blissfully enjoying an evening of auto racing with a cup of hot, melted nacho cheese literally splattered all over the front, back, and side of his black T-shirt would probably have begged to differ.
You know the look on someone’s face who is happy to greet you upon first acquaintance? If you can imagine a face with totally the opposite expression…. I began profusely apologizing and immediately found myself with a handful of napkins soaking up every ounce of hot, melted, nacho cheese while rubbing my napkins all over a man’s body whom I didn’t know to mitigate the damage. To say the very least, it was a very inadequate cheese-stained T-shirt dry-cleaning process. I even tried to offer him cash to buy a beer to make amends.
He took the whole thing as well as I suspect any person who just moments prior heretofore had been sitting anonymously in a large crowd enjoying his evening. I returned to my proper seat. We ate, drank, and enjoyed the rest of the evening of racing.
I couldn’t let it go. I later noticed a short souvenir stand line. I then returned to the scene of the crime. I apologized again and tossed him a new 2XX Large Sportsdrome souvenir T-shirt.
The worst intersection incident last Saturday evening at the Sportsdrome raceway wasn’t on the track but occurred at the intersection of aisle one, row 12, Seat 1 in the grandstand and involved “Wild” Lindon Dodd. That sonofagun!
