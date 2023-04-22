“The whole world can become your enemy when you lose what you love.”
— Kristina McMorris
This is Thunder Saturday. I realize many of you will not read this column until Sunday post Thunder. I can only hope and pray that Post Thunder will let us look in the rear-view mirror at a wonderful Thunder Over Louisville event.
For those of us who live in downtown Jeffersonville Thunder Saturday is a very consuming day. It requires us to plan ahead. We certainly have to anticipate a disruption of the norm for an entire day.
And as far as it concerns me; I love the day.
Thunder allows Jeffersonville to show they are a world class little city, although Jeffersonville seems to be a little bit bigger city on a regular basis. Hosting such an event of the magnitude of Thunder Over Louisville requires so much planning, coordinating, security, manpower and expense.
I will thank in advance all the city and county employees, police and fire department, the mayor’s office, council members, and untold volunteers. This is a massive undertaking. The city and all of the workers seem better prepared every year. Each year presents special consideration for even uncontrollable factors such as the weather and exactly who shows up to celebrate. It is an extremely dynamic undertaking. I think for all the years I have lived here the task has been handled splendidly.
I certainly do not wish to fail to mention Clarksville and New Albany and all of their additional efforts. The perfect Thunder Day is simply when we look back on the late local news and things went as “routine” and safely as is possible.
As far as this year, we all need a normal, “routine” Thunder. We all need to laugh, look, and participate in a fun day. Our community has been rocked with so much grief and sadness. I did not know any of the people who worked at the Old National Bank. I had no personal relationship with anyone involved in the Chickasaw Park violence.
Somehow, it seems like I know so many of the people in a personal way. I have read the obituaries, the eulogies, and personal stories. It all became very personal to all of us. It’s as if we know many of them today.
Like anybody reading this week, there will still be a somber mood. A week or two does heal a community that is hurting. A few days after the funerals are over; that will not go away. There is a sickness and a scourge upon our community that will linger for some time.
When Rhonda and I walk the dogs, we can see the Old National Bank building from the riverbank sidewalk. It is now and will always be a memorial to those who should have been with us this weekend. I know there will be many personal tributes and dedications. I hope all the families of those affected can feel the depth of our sentiments and thoughts.
I could not find the right words last week. I feel equally helpless in that attempt this week. The healing has begun. Closure is one of the words that people throw around. I cannot think of a better word; but any word is inadequate. That does not stop us from trying to find the right ones.
As you are all reading this week’s column, I hope we all reflect upon the past while looking to make changes to make the future so much better for all of us. We are all just trying to survive another day and find any peace of mind and happiness we can grab hold of and hang onto for dear life.
We need to love our loved ones as deeply as we can. As a community we need to do whatever we can individually to make things better for us all. We need to give thanks for all the blessings in life that are heaped upon us on a regular basis.
The events of the last few days are a reminder of things we can and cannot control.
I hope our politicians, our first responders, our courts, and everyone directly associated with how things are regulated and controlled will put away partisan blinders and work together for the common good.
We are owed that much. We deserve that consideration. If I had the answers, you would be reading them now. I claim no such perspective nor knowledge of the right thing to do. I do know something is terribly wrong in our society today.
Another topic for another time. This weekend should be all about having a fun day to cherish all that we have.
I hope everyone had a wonderful Thunder Day to love and enjoy special friends and loved ones in the family. I hope to see you all back at this space next weekend. I hope to be back to my wisecracking, jovial pontificating self by next weekend.
Have a wonderful week.
