“I wrote a few children’s books. Not on purpose.”
— Comedian Steven Wright
Someone was surprised when I revealed my age to them. They thought a decade younger. It was a good moment of my day! It was simply a week that by anyone’s standards kind of sucked for me.
That is a sad tale of woe!
This week was also one of those weeks that only columnists have. I had a 3:30 interview for this week’s column that fell apart around 4 p.m. I found myself alone at a keyboard without a clue what to write. I did what every self-respecting weekly columnist with a mere few hours from deadline and a blank page would do.
I panicked! Full-blown anxiety attack. I mean I was shaking like Don Knotts in an earthquake. My heart was beating faster than a Usain Bolt sprint!
Much like a Usain Bolt sprint, the lack of composure only lasted for a few short moments. Then I remembered the old columnist’s creed; “Anything is better than a blank page.”
OK — I just this moment kind of made up that creed.
I think I am usually honest and fair to all of you who graciously take the time to read this weekly diatribe. I could have simply jumped on a news story of the day and just opined away the page and a half. I mean just Juneteenth!
A new federal holiday. That brings us to a Baker’s Dozen federal holidays unless I have missed another Biden proclamation for a new holiday since the Juneteenth signing earlier this week.
President Joe Biden and That Putin rascal met this week. Oddest couple since Oscar and Felix. Two of the most powerful leaders on planet Earth. If I had have been a fly on the wall I probably would have been swatted!
I talked with a rather pleasant fellow today who was telling Big John Starks and me about the Ford truck situation regarding the lack of computer chips coming in from China. Might be around 36,000 trucks sitting in vacant lots waiting for the computer chips.
His job is to get a list and find certain VIN numbers that match the list to be driven to the factory to get their newly arrived chip installed. How in the name of Chopsticks did we get to this point of absolute dependence on a foreign country and especially one that is one of our main concerns in the world?
Then there was that other world-shaking breaking news story I read this past week. It was about the actress Gwyneth Paltrow. The girl is a pretty lady and not a bad actress. She also seems to have more than one or two screws that are stripped out. I mean she named her daughter Apple.
I guess she found the name appealing!
OK, wait a second for the delayed laugh as they are just getting the appealing line. Apples — a peal, well never mind. The point is that Gwyneth revealed how overly pampered and self-indulgent rich and famous people had to sacrifice during a COVID pandemic. Gwyn is a little bit of a carbaphobe (a word I just made up). She was quarantined and trapped in her mansion for weeks. She got so desperate that she ate slices of bread! Oh, the humanity.
I told you about those loose screws.
Well at least I did not get cyberbullied by former Super Model Chrissy Teigen.
I guess I had a lot of potential story ideas and/or themes about which I could have written this week. To be honest at 4 p.m. this column was a lot like the sitcom that George Costanza envisioned. It was a column about nothing. Kind of a sad commentary on fulfilling my column duties.
But what does you still reading it say about you?
Ever-ending questions that are never-ending answered. I was just now wondering if my life were a Fairy Tale, which one would it be? With my physical stature if I grew a ZZ Top beard I would physically resemble Rumpelstiltskin. But in my heart this week I feel most like Mother Goose’s Little Jack Horner.
Thank goodness my editor is on vacation this week. Surely, she does not read the paper when she is taking a vacation from the paper — I mean what would be the point? That would just be bringing your work home with you on vacation. Oh, she is probably one of those darned professional types.
Anybody out there who wants to be interviewed for a column next week — raise your hands!
