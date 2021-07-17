“God makes the last judgment at the end. All we have to do is love each other.”
— Alan Combs
I met Alan Combs around 1974. Alan was loud, flamboyant, hilarious, and possibly one of the funniest people I ever knew. I met him through a friend. The name Alan Combs possibly means nothing to any of you. Alan Combs had a major impact on my life.
He sported a John Boy blond haircut, dressed impeccably loud, and was, as stereotypical back then, a hairdresser. I have a few philosophies in life that are rigid. If you are prejudiced, have a Black friend or an Asian friend. If you are Zionist, have a Jewish friend. If you are Islamophobic, have a Muslim friend. If you are homophobic, have a gay friend. I have had friends who were all the above and more. Alan Combs was my very first friend who was openly gay. I was 19 and had never met or talked with an openly gay person before that.
Alan was born to Paulene Hurd and Eugene Combs in 1954 in Charlestown. In the first 18 years of Alan’s life, Charlestown was the antithesis of paradise for a gay male. Alan recalls that in elementary school, he felt equally as proficient playing sports with the boys as he did hopscotch with the girls. In the middle school years then, all the kids from three elementary schools attended the high school. Those were very hard and painful years for Alan. Words like faggot and phrases such as “you are wearing your sister’s panties” were common slurs. We all know how kids can be so cruel.
Even though he felt like he was equal in talent in seventh grade, the coach told him, “We do not want sissies on the basketball team. You are not the kind of person we want on the team. You are not the kind of person we want to represent the school.” Alan was 12 years old at the time.
Counseling and therapy were Alan’s parents’ choice to help him cope. He remembers the counselor as being a very handsome man and the first time he felt attracted romantically or sexually to another man. Eventually the counselor admitted that he, too, was gay. His advice to Alan, “If I wanted to live a “normal” life I needed to marry a woman and have a family and deny my homosexuality.”
Up to this point Alan had never acted on any feelings for another male. He inquired of his therapist, “How can I be homosexual, I have never had any sex?”
Alan still remembers the early days when groups of young gay males would meet at what was commonly called “Sissy Circle” in Cherokee Park. Often the victims of taunting and ridicule, Alan remembers one night collecting with friends all the rotten tomatoes from his parents’ farm. As the taunting crowd drove past, he and his friends pelted them and their cars with rotten tomatoes. Alan and his friends avoided the gathering site for a couple of weeks.
High school was simply unbearable. Shortly after graduating from CHS, Alan discovered that Louisville was gay friendly. His first time in a gay bar he was 20 and “was immediately asked to leave.”
After spending seven years in what Alan describes as being a very controlling relationship, he met his partner of 39 years, Jim Crowder. If opposites attract, Jim and Alan are the perfect couple.
Alan also proudly remembers the historic gay march in Washington, which at the time had been the largest single gathering of gay people. This time the weapons of choice were Florida oranges. If that does not represent imagery for you, I suggest you google former Miss America Anita Bryant and the gay issue around 1988. It was in all the papers. Alan humorously remembers one sign from the protest, “Just try and get a haircut today!”
It was a turning point in Alan Combs’ life, he said, ”once I accepted the fact that I was what I was.” Alan followed that up by saying, “I was born this way. Nobody would choose this.”
We also discussed the taboos of topics, politics and religion. Alan is a devout Roman Catholic and counts among his good friend Father Martin Limebach. He once inquired of his priest if a gay couple could go to heaven. The answer was they could love each other but had to abstain from sex. Alan has celebrated a Mass live with the Pope.
As far as politics, Alan and I have fun with our differences. Alan is a longtime conservative Republican and a Trump fan. Almost all his gay friends do not understand that. He responds that the Grand Old Party is the party of “straightforward and put it out there. That is how it is done. We need a wall.” People who know me and my politics know Alan and I had a bit of fun with this one. He also credits Trump with showing just how badly the country is not unified. He voted for just one national party Democrat in his lifetime: Barack Obama.
His advice to the LGBTQ movement is to follow the path that older gay men have paved. He marches in the Gay Pride parade, but said, “You don’t need to dress like Tinkerbell!” While he freely admits he supported outspoken gay rights groups in the past, he worries that current gay political social movements are trying to shove LGBTQ issues down people’s throats. Then perhaps paradoxically he states, “You can’t stay silent. You earn nothing by keeping your mouth shut.” I can assure each of you reading this that the very best lines from Alan were unprintable in my column for various reasons.
Upon approval by the governor of Indiana, Alan told Jim to meet him at the courthouse for lunch. Someone had called him and said Alan needed to move before the Governor changed his mind. At 3:21 p.m. on the 29th of May, 2016, then-Court Clerk Barbara Haas issued the license and Judge Vicki Carmichael made history as Jim and Alan were the very first legally married gay couple in Clark County.
Alan knows gays have come a long way, but still warns those coming out, “If you are gay, you are going to get it day in and day out.”
In more ways than one, Alan’s life has come full circle. His younger days of gay dating and a bit of wild behavior gave way to a stable and loving relationship that has lasted 39 years.
When Alan Combs and I sat down this week, we had not seen each other in person for over 40 years. We regularly correspond on Facebook. I am neither a crusader nor an activist. I laugh when people say I “condone” a gay lifestyle. I never realized I possessed that level of moral authority.
I can say one thing for sure. I have never been homophobic because of having Alan Combs as a friend in 1974.
