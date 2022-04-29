“The trouble with weather forecasting is that it’s right too often for us to ignore it and wrong too often for us to rely on it.” — Patrick Young
Almost every street adjacent to, next to, behind me, or in the general vicinity of the City of Jeffersonville had enough Road Closed signs to collect and start my own road sign company.
A couple of days before Thunder the signs all magically disappeared and all roads except Walnut Street magically opened at the same time. It was a Thunder Miracle!
Kudos to each and every person responsible for what might have been in my opinion the best Thunder ever — weather-wise and otherwise.
Now they come “Down the stretch!” It’s time for the Oaks and Derby.
Initial weather forecasts are painting a wonderful Kentucky Derby Day as well. And if you can’t bank on a weather forecast. I mean really!
I took the time to study weather forecasting. I found this statement listed under “The Short Answer” on a computer search. “A seven-day forecast can accurately predict the weather about 80% of the time and a five-day forecast can accurately predict the weather approximately 90% of the time. However, a 10 day — or longer — forecast is only right about half the time.”
When you are watching your local weather forecast tonight according to Spectrum News 1 — a 24-hour forecast is generally accurate 95% of the time.
Accuracy depends a great deal upon which computer model is used in forecasting. Apparently, there are three to five different computer forecasting models meteorologists routinely use. As was pointed out in one article — the quality of any weather programming model is only as good as the data upon which the model is based. Like my old college computer accounting — garbage in — garbage out.
After what we thought was the end of spring and the beginning of summer this past week, we had a frost advisory. It was so cold that evening that I saw a teenage boy with his pants pulled up!
Will Rogers once famously said, “I was just thinking, if it is really religion with these nudist colonies, they sure must turn atheists in the wintertime.”
Weather forecasts usually suffer from a bipolar disorder. I will let you think about that one for a moment.
Weather forecasting has been attempted since 650 B.C by the Babylonians, who studied cloud patterns and mixed in a bit of Astrology. Chinese weather forecast lore is traced back to 300 B.C.
Modern-day weather forecasting is traced back to the advent of the electric telegraph in 1835. This allowed for a broad range of weather information to be shared.
It was in 1861 that The Times weather forecast began to be published in news for all to criticize. The earliest television weather forecasts, including weather maps, was started by the BBC and began in 1936.
Here is some pre-scientific weather folklore used as a weather predictor:
• Red sky at night, sailor’s delight.
• Dew on the grass in the morning means probably no rain that day.
• If the smoke goes straight up from an outside fire you will have good weather.
• If the smoke curls, rain is on the way.
• If it rains before 7, it will clear by 11.
Some folks use animals for forecasting, such as when frogs croak longer and louder than usual, bad weather is on the way.
Birds fly higher when clear weather is on the horizon and lower when bad weather is approaching.
Farmers have claimed that cows sense bad weather and become antsy and swat flies with their tail or lay down in the pasture to secure a dry spot.
When bees and butterflies disappear from the flowers, bad weather is coming.
When sheep gather in a huddle, tomorrow will have a puddle.
And some observe that when ants build up a higher anthill or cover the opening — rain is on the way.
Whether it’s Jay Cardosi, Marc Weingberg, or Kevin Harned, most of us watch the television forecasts and depend upon them to a certain point.
Or you can always use a tried and true old wives’ tale method for predicting approaching rain when your cat sneezes on Derby Day morning!
