“For order and a society to exist- and a basketball team is a society within itself- it needs discipline.”
former University of Kentucky basketball coach Joe B Hall
I jumped right on it and am bringing you the very first and exclusive interview with the recently departed Coach Joe B Hall of the Big Kentucky Blue Wildcats. I met Joe in his news digs, and he was wearing his famously fashionable dress shirt and sleeveless UK sweater vest, and trademark spectacles.
Lindon- “Coach, you are looking very well today. Thanks for taking the time to meet with me.”
Coach Joe B- “Well, Lincoln, it’s good talking with you.”
Lindon- “Coach it’s Lindon, by the way did you receive a warm greeting when you got here?”
Coach Joe B- “For the most part. I did have to weather a few rough calls on Cawood’s Talk Show last night from some old fans.”
Lindon- “I wasn’t aware Cawood was still doing The Big Blue Call-In from Heaven.”
Coach Joe B- “Dang, buddy, Cawood is bigger than ever here.”
Voice of Adolph Rupp (in the distance)- “Hey, boy, where is my cigar and whiskey?”
Lindon- “Was that the voice of the Baron?”
Coach Joe B- “Yes, boss man, I’ll be right there.” “Lincoln, He likes me to bring it to him in the brown chair!”
Lindon- “So there really is a Big Blue Heaven!”
Coach Joe B- “Shucks, you must be one of those danged old Cardinal bird fans?”
Lindon- “I was talking about you just the other day. I had heard that after coaching at UK, you lost your job as Vice-President at the bank because they said you wouldn’t let the guard shoot- (laughter)!”
Coach Joe B- “Well, Lincoln, that joke is about as old as a 10-inch, four-pound sun fish.”
Lindon- “How is the fishing up there?”
Coach Joe B- “Not as good as it was in Cynthiana.”
Lindon- “Let me guess- you are catching a lot of Big Blue gill? Speaking of the one that got away- what did you think about the UK-UL game being cancelled due to COVID?”
Coach Joe B- “Lincoln, old buddy, that dang game would have still been played if old Denzil Crum and I were still coaching.”
Lindon- “You Guys sure had some legendary meetings on the hardwood. Your old fishing buddy had some real kind words for you this week.”
Coach Joe B- “Yes, Cawood, I will be right over!” “Boy- that man can make whiskey disappear quicker than a Bob Knight man-to-man defense in overtime.”
Lindon- “Coach Joe B it has been said that following a legend is one of the hardest things to do in sports, yet you seemed to leave quite a legacy yourself in Lexington. How would Coach Joe B Hall want to be remembered?”
Coach Joe B- “The championship, the winning record, integrating the players, and hiring Leonard Hamilton as the first UK Black assistant coach.”
Lindon- “And not a bad record for someone who followed perhaps NCAA basketball’s most legendary coach.”
Coach Joe B- (muffled) – “Yes, Baron, sir, I will be right there.” “Sorry, what was that last thing?”
Lindon- Never mind, let’s talk about your life since leaving coaching.”
Coach Joe B- “After banking I spent lots of time hunting, fishing, and spending time with Katherine.”
Lindon- “How are the Big Blue fans treating you up there since your arrival?”
Coach Joe B- “Pretty much the same as before. Lots of Richie Farmer questions.”
Lindon- “I guess the more things change the more they stay the same. “
Coach Adolph Rupp (gruffly-in the distance)- “Where is that boy with the refreshments?”
Lindon- “I guess you had better go take care of them. One last question. Did you ever think some fans went a little too far in their expectations on you as a coach? Often on a bad night in Rupp- they could become the Big Boo fans.”
Coach Joe B- “Shoot, for an old country boy from Cynthiana, all I ever wanted was to be part of Big Blue Nation. If you can’t stand the heat, stay out of the kitchen. I actually thought I didn’t look that bad hanging in effigy.”
Cawood Ledford (Heard in the background)- “Hey little Joe- I am sitting on the left side of the radio dial!”
Coach Joe B- “Be right there guys! Heck, I have to go now Lincoln.”
Lindon- “There you go Big Blue fans. Coach Joe B is still taking good care of the UK basketball legacy. Even in Big Blue Heaven, Joe B Hall clearly knows and accepts his place in University of Kentucky lore.”
Coach Joe B- “Sorry guys, was that one finger shots or two…? See ya later, Lincoln, Go Big Blue!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.