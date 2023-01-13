I found a couple dozen Classified government documents in my underwear drawer last week. I am not sure who to report this discovery to and if I am in trouble.
Approximately 2,205 people on average have a heart attack in the United States every day. I bet if I asked you to name one you would say, “That football player.”
FOX news was in an uproar over the new M & M all “female” hard-shelled candies to celebrate women.
Gwen Stefani is not Japanese.
Reading the national news headlines these days reminds me a lot of being a kid and reading mom’s National Enquirer. Walter Cronkite now seems more mythical than real.
Regarding the Classified documents now found at the President’s old office and in his garage at the Biden’s Pennsylvania residence is sure to feature the hypocrisy in Washington, D.C. after the Trump Mar-a-Lago documents seizure. The last time I read where something so contraband was found in so many places involved O.J. Simpson’s blood and fingerprints.
To no one’s surprise Congress has initiated an investigation. My only New Year’s prediction is that Republicans will find this much more of a problem than Democrats. Isn’t it comforting to know that some things will never catch us by surprise?
Praise all that Damar Hamlin is seemingly on the road to recovery. After millions swore that they would never care about an NFL game after the kneeling controversy of seemingly so long ago, in the last week Damar Hamlin NFL jerseys have brought in the highest sales of any NFL merchandise. His charity foundation has taken in more than $8.7 million dollars.
Those kids in Buffalo needed financial help long before Hamlin’s heart attack.
I think it is safe to assume that the 24-year-old player has now ended the NFL kneeling boycott. The viewing audience for the Bills-Bengals game in which Hamlin suffered a heart attack was 21,788,000 viewers. Three weeks ago, only diehard NFL fans even knew the name Damar Hamlin.
M & M candies commercials now feature all female characters from their commercials to celebrate women. One FOX news broadcasting team had a fit over the all-female commercial ads. Even the new color of purple M & M’s has some mad as all get out. The penultimate complaint is two “female” M&M’s sitting on a bench holding hands in a friendly, supportive manner.
One FOX host likened the colored candies to aiding world domination by one of our non-allies, “I think this is the kind of thing that makes China say, “Oh, good, keep focusing on that, keep focusing on giving people their own color M&M’s while we take over all the mineral deposits in the entire world.” What in the name of Baby Ruth! FOX News really misses President Donald Trump!
Neither candy nor cartoon characters have any gender. They are candy. Candy does not have any sexual orientation. When I think of the color purple the only androgenous character that comes to my mind is Prince.
Gwen Stefani jokingly referred to herself as Japanese in an interview discussing her affinity to the Japanese people and culture after a trip to Japan. Regarding the visit to Japan and her 2008 cosmetic line fragrance, Harajuku Lovers, she uttered the line, “My God, I’m Japanese and didn’t know it.” Cultural appropriation critics were quick to express their ire.
Does anybody look at Gwen Stefani and think of her as Japanese? Her skin tone is whiter than liquid paper. Whenever the news headline involves a famous celebrity, I immediately know that the story will be ridiculous, and I will find it a hilarious controversy.
For anyone to really care about such “news” stories any longer shows that Americans are now post-COVID and concentrating on less important things.
The completely emotional overreaction to the Damar Hamlin issue has been mined boggling to me. Not since Princess Di have I witnessed anything like it.
I can never seem to see some of these things coming. What news story will catch people’s attention and emotion? Perhaps that is why the national media concentrates on such inconsequential stories. It works.
This column proves that hypothesis!
