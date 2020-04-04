“He was a firefighter; he was a philosopher. I sat down once in his chair and he said, ‘You realize you have subpoenaed my federal tax returns.’ (City of New Albany was my client).”
Larry Wilder, attorney
When your son gets his first haircut it is a big deal for the parents. You get all excited and proud and want to show him off to the barber. Roger was the barber who gave Cameron his first haircut. More accurately, Roger was the first barber who tried to give my son his first haircut.
One of the many on the job training life’s lessons for a first-time parent involves haircuts. I am sure some people’s sons made them so proud and sat there like the handsome young lad and smiled and took the sucker like daddy’s little man. My son was not that kid.
In between the screaming, kicking in the chest, and twisting and turning, I don’t exactly remember the finished product, but I do remember apologizing to the barber. His first haircut went as smoothly as many kids’ first attempt at being sat on Santa’s lap for that precious first Christmas photo. His mother and I probably offered to pay any medical bills he might have incurred due to his gallant and patient effort.
To show what a gallant gent he was I think Roger even rewarded my son with a Dum Dum.
I have known Roger and he cut the hair for several of my family members for well over two decades. I did not know Roger’s last name until I read the obituary this past week. Like many other people I had a less formal moniker. I always referred to him as Roger the Barber.
The funny thing is that if I referred to him as Roger the Barber, so many people immediately knew which barber and which barbershop I used for a haircut.
Roger and I both were a little bit of the same mold. When I was in the chair we went back and forth a lot with each other. It was kind of a contest of which one of us could get the better of the other.
I consciously tried never to go to the barbershop on a Saturday. The line waiting for Roger usually occupied every customer chair even if another barber chair was open. Roger kind of had a special connection with kids. He had that kind and gentle yet playfully sarcastic personality with them. He seemed to be able to speak to kids on a kid level. Honestly, I am pretty sure the Dum Dum reward didn’t hurt his standing with the little dudes.
He was a friend with my late uncle, Fire Chief Fred Juliot, from the old firehouse days in New Albany and my ex-father-in-law Jerry Juliot. I can only imagine Freddie and Roger hanging out at a firehouse. Roger shared more than a few anecdotes regarding the two of them. You know about that old firemen’s brotherhood thing.
I missed seeing Roger about three weeks ago as I was in desperate need of a hair trim and it was on a Sunday, so I made the rare junket to one of those chain shops with Clippers or Scissors in the name. I guess the young lady was nice enough and the hair seemed to look just fine but the haircut cost me several more dollars plus tip, and to be honest she was no Roger!
Roger’s customer base was so loyal and often he had so many in waiting that eventually I would sometimes let Ophelia chop on my head. That didn’t always quell the banter between Roger and me even if there was a chair between us.
Roger Eckart passed away this past week from a sudden and unexpected illness. It has been reported that Covoid-19 might have been the culprit.
Roger and I shared many events in my life from his chair: the birth of my son; the dissolution of my marriage; and he enjoyed teasing me about my younger girlfriend. Among lessons I have learned in life, two of a man’s most trusted confidants are his bookie and his barber.
Going into the barbershop will be kind of strange for a while. I suspect a whole lot of people will be masking their sadness while laughing at decades of Roger the Barber stories. I think a most fitting tribute this week will be for me to devour a Dum Dum sucker. You see, on occasion after I followed a young lad getting a haircut and had paid Roger, I would inquire, “What about my sucker?”
I referred this past week to Roger as my friend once every 4-6 weeks. In a world full of barber shops, Roger Eckart was a pretty good barber. Roger the Barber was an extraordinarily good man.
Rachel comes home
As a follow-up to last week’s column regarding my friend Rachel Stump, who was stranded in Ecuador due to the coronavirus travel ban. She found out the U.S. Embassy was to have a last-chance flight out of the country. She was able to contract a driver and get to the airport.
While some of you were reading last Monday about her plight — she was safely back in Louisville hugging her daughter.
