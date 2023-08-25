“Misfits are not misfits among other misfits.”- Barry Manilow
I didn’t want to write another column about him, but I will. Perhaps it’s fitting. Long time readers will know one thing. I am a big fan.
I spent Monday evening with Barry Manilow and 17,000 of his closest friends at the Yum Center. And yes, he mostly performed the same songs as last time I saw him, except this was more like a grand Las Vegas version. Perhaps he even sounded better at 80 years of age. He moved effortlessly around and across the stage.
This will be the fourth time I have written about Barry Manilow in my 28 years of the column. The last time was when he came out as gay. That was in 2017. I guess there were a few people in Indochina that were not aware that Manilow was a gay man.
Barry Manilow coming out as gay at 73 years of age would be like me coming out as a short, white guy at 67 years of age. Sometimes things just go without saying.
The only person I have written about more in the 28 years of the column than Barry Manilow is me.
I was among a minority in the crowd what with being a man and all. It was obvious from observations that for many groups large and small this was a big girls' night out. Probably many of the scattered about the crowd other men came against their own wishes to make the female in their life happy.
When talking about Barry Manilow with a group of men I usually get a few stares and comments. Most of them are unaware that long ago I started a Barry Manilow Fan Club. Since us real men who love the music and the entertainer’s abilities on stage needed someone to share our Bary feelings with, I decided to start the (Men)ilows. Its intent was to be not only a fan club, but also kind of a support group for men not afraid to share their emotions during a good old fashioned sappy love song. Nobody writes and sings sappy love songs better than Barry Manilow.
As of this current writing I am the only signed up, non-dues paying, official (Men)ilow fan club member.
My personal car karaoke when a Manilow song comes on finds me belting out the words as I am playing the dash keyboard. If stopped at a red light on more than one occasion some big biker looking dude has stared me down. Perhaps the windows rolled up doesn’t drown out my very vocal mobile performances.
Could it be magic, perhaps so. But it was a wonderful evening out for Rhonda and me. Just one of the girls for a night. This month’s meeting of the (Men)ilows will be at my house listening to old CDs. I have invited myself to attend.
While leaving the Yum Center the crowd was pretty backed up and with the average age of the Manilow concert crowd it wasn’t exactly moving at warp speed. As I attempted to weave in and around some of the slower moving in the crowd, I was kidding Rhonda about playing Frogger. Then a woman of considerable size buzzed right by us and was whipping back in forth trying to get ahead of the crowd. Nothing could stop her. Walkers, mobility scooters, whatever the slow-moving impediments, she was going to get out of Yum Center first. She might have been playing Frogger, but this gal was never a tadpole. I suspect she was born a bullfrog and grew from there.
As we made our way outside the arena, Rhonda commented that an elderly, seemingly homeless man was actually crossing the street dodging very heavy but slow-moving traffic on Main Street in the middle of the block. He was actually playing a real life Frogger game. We were both concerned he was going to be hit by an auto right in front of us.
To prove there is a Barry Manilow song or song title for every occasion in life, when the homeless gentleman was safely across the street as were the two of us, there was only one appropriate response. Looks like we made it.
Barry, himself, is always aware that his name is often a punch line regarding his music and masculinity. In an interview with him in 1990 he even recalled one of his personal favorite Barry Manilow jokes he had heard. A record mogul was pitching an international charity benefit for the hungry people in Ethiopia. The mogul tells the ambassador, “Think of it; Michael Jackson, Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel, Barry Manilow.” The Ethiopian ambassador cut him off, “Barry Manilow! Hey, we’re not that hungry!”
One man in the crowd was certainly a fan. Floyd Central music teacher Doug Elmore, who was the recipient of $10,000 from the Manilow Music Project was introduced to the crowd. The foundation gives money to schools around the country needing instruments and supplies for music education.
I feel sorry for anyone reading this column that knows nothing about Barry Manilow or his music.
