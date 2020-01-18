“The chief enemy of creativity is 'good' sense.”
— Pablo Picasso
Driving down Spring Street from Market Street and coming to Seventh Street right before you get to the Fire Museum there is something just adjacent to the roadway. It is just about the ugliest and most hideous thing I have ever seen. It's a work of art.
And if I were to construct such a statuesque and ugly piece of sculpture, I would want everyone to see it, so I would paint it in bright orange and other almost fluorescent colors.
In doing research on this thing I reference an old News and Tribune article upon it's christening. It's based on Aesop's Fable, “The Four Oxen and The Lion.” According to the artist who created the sculpture, Brian Somerville, “The story is, there's four oxen that stick together so the lion can't eat them," Somerville explained to reporter Makayla Ballman. "But one day, the oxen get into a fight and the lion is able to go around and eat them one by one. So, it's kind of a lesson of how we're all stronger together than we are apart.”
I sucked in art class in school. I could never draw and coloring in the lines was not an easy task. Any paper mache' creation I tried turned out to look like a giant paper wad. I was whatever the antithesis to Vincent Van Gogh might have been. I was Vincent Van “Oh Please Dear God No!”
So, what makes me an art critic. You know the old saying, “Those that can, do!” I was often told, “Please don't.”
The Jeffersonville masterpiece is far from the weirdest pieces of art ever displayed. An “artist” named Tracy Emin once displayed her unmade bed which was titled, “My Bed” “adorned' with cigarette butts, empty bottles, sheets with stains (no actual description as to the source of stains), and represented the aftermath of the artist's nervous breakdown. To add a bit of real artistic touch, everyone who had ever slept with her had their name “immortalized” on the walls of a tent titled, “Everyone I Have Ever Slept With” that included 100 names. Tracy Emin was evidently quite a “busy” little artiste.
As I researched “art” for this column I found some amazing examples of why I could never be a successful art critic. I found out that an artist named Mark Rothko painted a large canvas yellow and on top of that background painted about a third of it with a simple blue stripe across the yellow. Yes, it was as plainly unspectacular as it sounds. Some astute art collector paid $46.5 million for the untitled piece of art.
Did you ever just scribble lines in kind of a circular motion on a piece of paper? Artist Cy Twombly did that with a white brush over a black chalkboard-like background. It sold for $69.6 million.
Possibly the most famous piece of art in the world, which nobody can buy, is the Mona Lisa by Leonardo da Vinci. However, another da Vinci masterpiece titled Salvator Mundi, which depicted Christ raising his right hand in blessing, did once sell for $450 million.
The good news I learned through the newspaper article on the sculpture at Seventh and Spring in Jeffersonville is that no city money was spent in obtaining and displaying it. The money came in the form of grants from the Indian Arts Commission, Hanover College, and the National Endowment for the Arts, which is a federal agency.
I was told by someone who inquired that the sculpture on Spring Street costs a lot of money.
I am sure to “enjoy” the sculpture known as The Four Oxen and The Lion for many years to come as I tend to drive down Spring Street many times each week in my travels. Perhaps in time the spectacle will eventually become just a part of the scenery in my regular drive. After all, what is truly art and what is just a spectacle? If the real objective of a true piece of art is to stir interest, conversation, and grab one's attention to view and interpret it — this has been a very successful work of art.
I have heard many people refer to it in conversation and in writing on social media. I will synopsize the bulk of the conversation. “What is that ugly thing on Spring Street by the Fire Museum?”
I guess I am not the only bad art critic in the city.
— Lindon Dodd is a freelance writer who can be reached at lindon.dodd@hotmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.