“I accidentally fell in love with something that I happen to be good at. You can’t get luckier than that.” — Comedian Steve Hofstetter from an interview in The Mercury News
Steve Hofstetter was somewhere on the road to Nashville for a show on Wednesday afternoon and I was sitting comfortably on my living room couch as we shared time talking about comedy and other things over the phone. He is on tour for a few weeks. He prefers 2-4 weeks of touring before taking time off but can tour 4-6 weeks at a time doing multiple cities and often one-nighters.
After 20 years it has become his life. He loves it. Like most successful comedians, being a road warrior is a lifestyle. He vows to continue as long as he can write and perform material.
We discussed some recent news in the comedy world. As he stated, “It’s been a really rough year for comedy legends.” The list seems longer than usual: Betty White, Gilbert Gottfried, Bob Saget, Louis Anderson, Norm McDonald, etc. Some of the losses were personal for Hofstetter. Some were simply people he respected in the business.
He did send out a personal note regarding Gilbert Gottfried with whom he worked during the COVID period when touring stopped for comics. Gilbert’s wife had reached out to Steve initially. Steve helped Gottfried set up a green screen and ZOOM set-up so shows could be done interactively with audiences from his home. One of the innovations Hoffstetter worked on helping comics during that time was called Nowhere Comedy Clubs. It kept a lot of comics working.
I have talked with and profiled several comedians over the years. They are always among the best interviews and not for what some would think of as the obvious reason. Most are writers as well as performers and very cerebral in discussions.
Hoffstetter discussed doing stand-up in foreign countries. He told me that the most challenging places he has had with language barriers were in Japan and China. He finds that the country often with the least amount of respect for the artistry of comedy is America. When someone finds out he is a comedian an oft response, “Tell me a joke!”
In many countries he finds that people in the comedy industry are truly respected as artists. England seems to be such a place. He points out even the customs agent’s express excitement and appreciation when they learn of his trade.
Referring to any language or cultural barriers abroad he has learned the best way to deal with having a relatable audience is to “Advertise the show in English!” He also mentioned that many expatriots who are already familiar with his act tend to be a significant part of a foreign audience. From the beginning of his career, YouTube and other social media have played a major role.
The current tour is featuring new material and he has two new projects. One is a comedy special that was finished filming in December with final editing and production recently completed. Soon his management team will be trying to find the appropriate outlet to market the new special.
He has also written a new book called, “Follow Your Dreams Unless Your Dreams Are Stupid.” The book deals mostly with his first six years as a stand-up comic.
I will continue some of my discussions with Steve Hoffstetter in next week’s column as we address his thoughts on the now infamous incident at the Oscars and about how a casual acquaintance of his from his high school became the toast of Broadway theater — and it was no surprise to him.
And he will share his thoughts about being on the road again post-COVID and his feelings about performing in Louisville. And, perhaps a word or two about his act I will catch April 14 in Louisville’s newest comedy club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.