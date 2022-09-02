“Suicide is different from other ways to lose a loved one.”- Kathie Green
In May 2017, Kathie and Joe Green lost their son Joe at the age of 28. In any person’s life losing a child should be enough tragedy and grief for a lifetime.
When I met Kathie at the Bennett Memorial Golf Scramble a couple of weeks ago, the loss of their son wasn’t known to me. However, the loss of their daughter to suicide was.
We agreed to a telephone interview this past week. Some columns write themselves. Some I create. This column was as difficult as any I have ever written. Kathie wanted her story to be shared with others for many reasons. It has been a little over a year since their youngest of four children took her own life. Katie was 25 years of age.
There is no healing. Advice and criticism from others have sometimes been well intentioned yet misguided. Some comments both in person and others posted on social media have been as cruel as anything I have ever heard.
It took a couple of days to find her daughter’s body. The police had told them up front that if she intended to do harm and had a firearm, statistics would prove they would find Katie within a mile of the house from which she had last been seen. As the search area narrowed, Katie was found.
Katie had left a house where she was last scene with a loaded gun that was not secured. “She was gone even before we started looking.” “We posted our daughter had taken her life.” As a way to inform all of those who had helped in the search.
Within an hour and eighteen minutes of the posting of the discovery, Dr. Tony Bennett contacted the family. The Bennett Memorial Foundation, which was founded after Tony Bennett Jr. had committed suicide, reached out at a time when the family had no idea to whom to reach out for help. There was an offer of financial help and other support which have now bonded the two families in a fraternity of which no parent wishes to be a part of but consists of the only people who can possibly understand such a loss.
Per Kathie Green, “Many people talk the talk. Tony and Tina (Bennett) walk the walk.” The Bennett Memorial Foundation offered to pay five thousand dollars towards the funeral expenses. Another foundation offered to pay another five thousand.
Shortly after the services the family began getting phone calls from the funeral home. The second foundation had not followed up on their pledge. The Bennett Memorial Foundation then offered to pay the additional $5,000. Losing a son just a few years earlier had wiped them out financially. The second tragedy once again bore instant financial devastation.
“Why, why, why? What did we do wrong as parents.” Kathie laments, “We were oblivious parents. We were always reactive parents. The death of her brother had hit her hard.” When Kathie would ask, Katie’s response was usually, “Oh mom, I’m just venting.”
On the anniversary of her daughter’s death the family reached out through the Journal Gazette regarding responsible gun safety. She had heard a report in a news story that 46% of people who own a gun do not lock up their weapons. Kathie still feels haunted by the unsecured weapon being available at that moment. “If that gun wasn’t available our daughter would still be here.”
One of the cruelest things I have ever heard of someone posting to grieving parents was that since Katie had taken her own life, she would not go to heaven. Kathie responds, “I do not think that I would have survived this if I did not believe my children are in heaven. Joe and Katie are together.”
Katie was the last of four children. The Greens had not planned on having another child. Mom recalled, “She was quiet and sweet. She preferred books over people. She was a lovely person but didn’t know it.”
In a rare and candid touching moment during our discussion she lovingly remembered taking Katie to preschool and the teacher asked Katie what her favorite nursery rhyme was. Her response was the Britney Spears song, “Hit me baby one more time.”
She remembers the slight bit of angst when she became aware of Katie coming into her life after thinking the family was complete. “Cake is good. Cake with frosting is better. Katie was our frosting.”
Kathie and husband Joe have survived against all odds in their 36-year marriage. A therapist told them 78% of marriages end after losing one child. “We are a team. We are in this together.” Kathie says she can never be the same person as before. “I know I lost friends. I’m okay with that.”
The most often thing she has heard too many times, “You need to get over this.”
The first-year anniversary of Katie’s death has come and gone. There will be other special times as a first. She continues to be direct on Facebook postings with topics such as what you should or should not say to someone who has a loss.
Therapists and counselors have come and gone. Finally, she found one who had encountered suicide in their own family. Regarding therapists and counseling, “It matters who you get.”
She wants the Bennett family to know that the straight talk and the very direct postings they make have been kind of a path to follow. After one such posting she reached out to Tony Bennett, “Your words today got me out of bed. His words hit home more than he will ever know.”
She hopes to be invited back to the Bennett Memorial Foundation Golf Scramble again next year to let the golfers know their entry fees and raffle donations are important. Perhaps Kathie Green’s most important message to us all, “Just be aware that your life can change in an instant — forever.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.