“When faced with the past, the strongest man cries.”
Dan Fogelberg
I spent my once-a-year day at Churchill Downs this past Tuesday. As I was preparing to study my first bet, I decided to have a drink from the bar. I thought I would buy Rhonda a double and one for myself. I requested a double with Knob Creek bourbon.
The young lady informed me that they only had two types of bourbon; I believe they were Old Forester and Woodford Reserve. Kentucky is known worldwide for a couple of things. The Kentucky Derby and bourbon are among the very top of the list. With probably 100 bourbons made and exported from Kentucky, Churchill Downs only had two on the shelf Derby Week.
I was a bit surprised.
Not being a regular brand loyal bourbon drinker, I ordered a double with water for my girlfriend. I was informed by the bartender that she was not allowed to make me a double. Now she could give me two single shots, a glass of water and some ice, and then I could pour them all together and mix myself a double right there at the bar.
I am usually a go-along get-along guy, she was apologetic, and I assured her I knew she did not make such inane laws or policies. So, I obliged the instructions and made the double myself.
Then I proceeded to order a drink for myself. I was then informed that she could not sell me another drink. I had reached my personal limit with the one drink with two shots of liquor she had sold me.
I guess I do not get out much but when I do I find the rules of life are so weird and illogical these days. I figured one of two things. Some kind of defense for Dram Shop liability or some politician decided that if a person could not buy more than two drinks for his accompanying party at one time, I guess nobody would overindulge with liquor during their next seven hours at the track.
In actuality I could have taken that drink back to the group and kept revisiting any of the dozens of bars at the track to buy as many drinks as I wished.
Quoting that great philosopher Forrest Gump — “Stupid is as stupid does!”
The world as we know it seems so fraught with stupid policies, laws, and regulations for personal behavior. Whomever is responsible for me not being able to buy my girlfriend and I each a single double shot of bourbon drink — which was the only drink we planned on enjoying the entire day — thanks for protecting me from my own personal judgment on my public behavior. Also, I consider such things pretty moronic.
Even had I decided I might like another drink, the $36 (with 10% tip) for one drink with a double shot would have made me a more avid supporter of the temperance movement.
We did have a wonderful day and I actually won a pretty good sum of money by the end of the day therefore ending my once-a-year Derby Week tradition of blowing a couple hundred dollars at the track.
This week was unique for me in another way. This week’s column leads to another anniversary for my column. Next week’s column will be the beginning of my 28th year writing this column for the newspaper. Add in time as a weekly feature writer and I am actually going into my 30th year writing for this publication.
I like to revisit for perspective a bit of news and cultural history on each anniversary of the column.
I began writing the column the year of the OJ trial where he was found not guilty of murder. For the younger crowd, he used to play professional football.
Timothy McVeigh bombed the Oklahoma City Federal Building that year.
A gallon of gas was $1.09. The average income for working Americans was $35,900. Some new electronic gadget called Play Station was all the rage. If you had a computer at that time something called Windows 95 was developed.
The internet was privatized after the government quit funding its predecessor called The National Science Foundation Network (NSFNET). And Bill Gates was officially named the richest man in the world. Oh, the good old days, huh Bill? You have now slipped to a paltry 4th place on that list.
And my one and only child was 4 months old, and I was still terrified that something or someone in the cosmos decided I should raise a child. He is now a 27-year-old man!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.