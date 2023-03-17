“I looked at the Branson, Missouri deal but it’s all old people and their parents.” Singer Bill Medley
For a hundred miles I saw the billboards littered up and down and all along the highway. Uranus Fudge Factory. Okay, I know I still have the middle school sense of bathroom humor but come on! I mean when you live in Uranus, Missouri, you have to have a sense of humor about yourself.
As a young man I chose all the glitz, glamour, and poverty that went along with a trip to fabulous Las Vegas. Twenty-four hour marathons where everything that happened there, stayed there.
This past week Rhonda and I strayed into another mecca of entertainment in the Midwest. It has been called Hillbilly Vegas, Country Music Vegas, Vegas of the Midwest, and Vegas for Seniors. The truth is that comparing Vegas to Branson is like comparing apples to kumquats.
When I told people I was going to visit Branson, Missouri, there were a lot of old people jokes.
I spent four days driving around Branson and have never been more confused or turned around before in any city. Had it not been for GPS on Rhonda’s phone I might have ended up in Arkansas or Oklahoma. Even the voice on the GPS started to sound perturbed when she would call out, “Make another U-Turn!” I am pretty sure she referred to me as a “moron” on one occasion advising me my turn signal had been on for a few miles.
There are some warnings about Branson for any first-time visitor. Be wary of Welcome Centers and Visitor Centers. Once you enter their den, everyone is very nice. Folks are very pleasant to greet you. At some point all the amenities and places to visit conversation ends up in a time share pitch. Branson, Missouri has to be the condo time share capital of the planet.
Our first meal was at the Paula Dean restaurant. As the shareable food bowls were placed, I took up my eating utensils and began on the greens. I commented about the size of the fork almost simultaneously realizing with Rhonda that I was eating with a serving fork.
As they say, “You can take the boy out of Jeff, but you can’t take Jeff out of the boy.” Hey. It had been eight hours on the road!
Branson is known for all of its family friendly entertainment. Per one brochure it is the “Live Music Capital” of the world boasting over 100 theater shows.
I would refer to it as two Branson, Missouri’s. There is the tourist trap Branson and the beautiful Branson and outlying small mountain towns. Both of them have their charm. One is real nature and the other seems like a Disney fantasy theme park gone wrong. It’s like Walt Disney and Larry the Cable Guy shared a vision.
One of the brochure claims did turn out to be very truthful. The entertainment in Branson that we shared was superb. I had heard about the family act called the Haygood’s. They were better than advertised. A third generation of mountain entertainers have a mix of Vegas glitz in a hybrid with traditional, Ozark music that is as original a sound as I have ever enjoyed. An act that ultimately consisted of guitarists flying upside inverted over the crowd, tap dancing upside down, and a set with the harp that was a beautiful as it was technically difficult. The sister also engaged in a quick-change costume routine whereas every five seconds she emerged with a different dress skillfully playing another instrument.
Another evening we enjoyed illusionist and magician Reza. He was very interactive with the crowd and made things like audience members, assistants, and himself disappear while making things like motorcycles and helicopters appear seemingly out of nowhere on the stage. It was a very interactive show with audience members brought up to help with magic and illusions.
The Top of the Rock was our nicest meal while sipping barrel aged bourbon overlooking the beautiful mountain top golf course. Unfavorable weather conditions kept us from enjoying even more nature hikes and outdoor venues.
All in all, Branson as it turns out is whatever a visitor wants it to be. Lots of tourist trap places. A plethora of family fun parks indoor and out. We visited Wonder Works and the Aquarium. We enjoyed a few rounds of indoor miniature black light golf.
There is live entertainment aplenty. The mountain resort areas offer stunning views. There are food trucks and fine dining.
As far as if we will make a return trip. Who knows? There are lots of places to visit. However, I wouldn’t bet Uranus against it!
