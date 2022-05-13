“I have never worked a job in my life!”- Local horseman Austin Nicks
I spent some time on Austin Nicks’ thoroughbred horse farm outside Sellersburg this past Thursday. What a beautiful piece of land. I strolled through the broodmare barn and got to interact with several of the most adorable 3–4-month-old thoroughbred colts who were curious enough about me to leave their mother’s side to investigate the stranger in the barn.
Austin Nicks has leased and run this farm since he was 16 years old. His dad Scotty Nicks was a horseman. Like many other industries, nepotism runs rampant throughout the horse game. Being a horseman for a living is less a job and more of a calling or life’s dedication. Nine-to-five hours are just another eight-hour stretch in the horse game.
Nicks is just coming into his lesser busy season. With 40-50 horses on the farm depending on the day and time currently in the past he has stabled as many as 100. Horses come and go regularly on a thoroughbred breeding farm.
He told me that when broodmares are in foal, he has to monitor seven-to-eight cameras throughout the night when birthing time is near. Austin routinely assists in the deliveries himself.
Just writing about Austin Nicks' everyday life and now at 27 years of age having an 11-years plus career would make for a really good story. It’s not why I met him this week. It all had to do with the Kentucky Derby and one of Austin’s broodmares.
Any horseman/woman knows a couple things about the industry. It involves a lot of hours of hard work and more than a bit of good luck. It was simply such serendipity and good fortune that brought me to his barn.
A fellow horseman and friend asked if he wanted a few horses. One was a 20-year-old broodmare. His friend had purchased the mare for the lofty sum of $1,700 from Calumet Farm. She and a few other free mares were delivered on Monday of Derby week.
“I got bored” on Tuesday so Nicks researched the paperwork pedigrees and background on the newly arrived horses. One particular broodmare was out of a sire called Smart Strike. Her name was Gold Strike and she had won over half a million dollars herself during her days of racing. She had even produced one Canadian Graded Stakes champion filly. Her days of racing and breeding glory seemed behind her now. Twenty-year-old broodmares are getting a little long in the tooth.
As Derby week progressed things took an extremely fortuitous turn for Austin Nicks. There was a late-night scratch on Friday evening and a horse called Rich Strike was now going to be in the Kentucky Derby as the longest shot in the field. Austin Nicks now owned a broodmare who was the mother to a Kentucky Derby starter.
On Derby Day Austin was at the track and liked the 10 horse Zandon and made a few boxed bets with Epicenter along with a couple of longshot horses. One of those longshots was Rich Strike. As the live race unfolded from his vantage point Austin had no idea who had won the race. His fiancé’ eventually caught a glimpse of a television screen. Rich Strike had won the Derby paying $163.60 for a $2 win bet.
Nicks had placed a $10 across the board bet on Rich Strike simply because of what had transpired at his farm Derby Week. He also hit the Trifecta. Combined the Derby payout for him was $20,000. With kind of a wry yet satisfying smile on his face Austin admitted, “I would have never bet the horse if I didn’t have the broodmare in my barn!”
Immediately his phone began ringing. Several racing publications called him for interviews. Friends and racing connections rang him up. Some offers to pay stud fees to breed with the 20-year-old broodmare whom he had agreed to take off someone’s hands was suddenly hot property within the industry.
As far as the near future Nicks is so bright, he might have to wear shades. One local businessman who is the friend from whom he has leased the farm since he was 16 agreed to pay the stud fee and be partners in any foal produced. Other interests have ensued.
As a horseman he feels like Rich Strike should probably skip the Preakness and try the Belmont Stakes in five weeks. His inclination was confirmed later in the week when it was announced that Rich Strike won't enter the Preakness.
We talked about the historically fast fractions in the Derby and the moves the jockey made, some of which we agreed a hall-of-fame jockey probably would never have made. Derby-winning jockey Sonny Leon just this past week started serving a three-day ban in Ohio for reckless riding at Turfway Park prior to the Derby ride. It is his fifth riding ban (three for reckless riding) since last fall.
We discussed some imaginary numbers. He thinks he can get $70,000- $100,000 for a live foal. Perhaps he could get more if he sold the broodmare pregnant. Or he could just assume the total risk, pay stud fees himself, and see what her foal could do at the track. It’s a rather nice conundrum in which he is navigating these days.
And that is after the Derby. We both could only smile with excitement when imagining what would happen if Rich Strike won further Triple Crown races.
I was hoping to meet the 20-year-old broodmare up close and personal. I was 5 days too late. Austin shipped her to a friend’s horse farm in Lexington on Mother’s Day. That’s where the best breeding veterinarians practice. That is the heart and soul of thoroughbred racing.
A great story unfolded in the Kentucky Derby. Austin Nicks is hoping that Derby story is just the beginning.
