As I walked up and shook his hand, I commented, “Just two old catchers catching up!” He looked at me and then turned to my better half Rhonda and asked, “Were you a catcher?”
If there is anything more fun than meeting a sports icon who was one of your favorite all-time baseball heroes, it is when he makes you the target of a zinger.
I was 8 years old when my first Little League baseball team won the league championship. Our sponsor, Ray Neumeister was so pleased that he bought all of the team and a couple of parent chaperones a ticket to Crosley Field to watch the Cincinnati Reds play a game.
Fast forward almost 60 years later to last Friday evening at The Grand in New Albany where Dr. Jeffrey Flatt and his wife, Sandy, my almost sister-in-law, invited Rhonda and me to be guests at their table at the New Albany High School Sports Social fundraiser. The guest speaker was the baseball Hall-of-Famer, and, in the opinion of many people, the greatest Major League Baseball catcher of all time, Johnny Bench.
After the meal, a makeshift dais was set up for Johnny to be interviewed and tell stories about baseball and his life. His life stories were as interesting as his anecdotal baseball tales. An overflow crowd of 300-plus was treated to a really special evening.
During one story, Chris, who was interviewing Bench, asked if the story was “apocryphal.” The two joked about the word that Johnny had never heard before and Bench inquired as to if there were any English teachers in attendance.
Rhonda bid on a couple of silent auction items, and, low and behold, I now have a new Calloway golf bag. The signed Joey Votto Red’s jersey went to a higher bidder.
As it turns out Rhonda and I had a wonderful time. Johnny Bench could not have been more engaging with patrons in his private makeshift backstage photo booth. He roamed into the crowd at one point prior to the formal start of the evening and posed with people at the table next to ours.
Just an aside, Johnny looked really good for 75 years of age. His storytelling was full of quips and anecdotal humorous stories. One involved going back to the town he grew up in, Binger, Oklahoma, which boasted a population of 641 residents. He was to be honored in a parade there. He quipped that the streets in town on the parade route were empty because everyone who lived there was in the parade!
He told of a Cubs scout who was his biggest fan. The scout brought his supervisor to see Johnny play a game. He went 1 for 4 in an uneventful performance. The scout asked his boss to stay and see the next day’s game, but he had to leave town. The next day, “I went 4 for 4 with two home runs and two doubles!”
“I could have been a Cub. They would have won a couple of World Series sooner than they did.”
Surprisingly, Johnny had been a pitcher whose record was 84 wins versus 3 losses. He was 16 years old before he lost a game. Young Bench caught when he was not pitching except when another player who wasn’t pitching caught, and Bench played third base.
Another hilarious story was of a classmate who Johnny recalled was not particularly good at math in high school. He asserted, if the fellow students had not helped him with his math, he would still be in high school. Years later that same classmate told Bench he married a lady whose father owned a cattle farm and he had opened up a steak house on the highway outside of Binger, Oklahoma, where he bought the beef for $1 and sold the steak for $4 in his steak house. He told Johnny he was happy to make the 3% profit!
Everything was just a pleasant evening out until the live auction. I am going to dispense two bits of particularly important elements to attending a live auction. One is limiting your pre-live auction alcohol intake. Secondly, know what your absolute limit for bidding is and then just how much above that absolute limit you are willing to spend.
The next to last live auction item was a Johnny Bench baseball, autographed bat and a signed placard listing his baseball career accomplishments. The first bid seemed very reasonable. I knew how much I wanted to pay so I raised my hand. The auction starting price was well below my limit.
Then the worst thing that can happen at a live auction took place. Another man wanted the bat. And his limit was a bit higher than mine. So, a spirited bidding contest resulted in twice my absolute limit. At that point, the guest of honor asked if we both would be willing to accept a bat for the last auction price.
I agreed on the condition that I came up on stage and accepted the bat with a photo. After jokingly balking at first, Johnny Bench said, “Come on up here!” Rhonda accompanied me to the stage. And so, it was. A couple of old catchers together for yet another photo op!
The sellout crowd of over 300 in the audience was treated to some wonderful Johnny Bench stories. At the end of the live auction, it turns out that Johnny Bench and I made the same donation to the NAHS athletic fund. I got a Johnny Bench autographed Louisville Slugger bat. If only I had brought a Lindon Dodd autographed Little League baseball bat for him!
In the end, I guess the only word to accurately describe my recalling the evening and parts of this column is apocryphal. Just for Johnny Bench, I submitted the accompanying photo of two old catchers.
