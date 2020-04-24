“My daughter, I tell you she is no bargain either. The boys nicknamed her Federal Express because when she goes out with a guy she absolutely, positively has to be there overnight!"
Comedian Rodney Dangerfield
I saw this past week where the political correctness took out another one. This time it was the Native American girl logo that has graced the cover of Land O” Lakes butter containers since 1928. For those keeping score that was a consecutive advertising run of 92 years.
For many years the image was known as The Butter Maiden. From what I have read there was no real protest or movement afoot to cause the change, but it was noted that there have been complaints of racism and one piece I read termed it cultural appropriation. The new packaging will have a similar background as the prior one but no “Butter Maiden” and will now be labeled Farmer-Owned Land O’ Lakes Butter.
I have many times purchased the Land O’ Lakes brand butter and was familiar with the Native American logo with the beautiful lake and forest in the background, but really never gave that cultural appropriation thing that much thought. I guess some people think about such things all the time.
It’s the times we live in where advertisers must think about many things before putting anything in print or on any other advertising medium. Upon occasion I have been made aware of a controversy after seeing a television commercial and couldn’t believe there was a backlash. Such a thing occurred during a recent holiday when an ad for Peloton regarding an exercise bike seemed to have many people in a tither. The ad showed a man buying his wife an exercise bike and a lot of people went nuts calling it a misogynistic theme and claiming that any man who would buy his wife exercise equipment was inferring she was out of shape or demanding she trim up to meet his desire or something.
I must claim ignorance on that one as I never did understand the controversy regarding the Peloton television commercial. All I saw when I watched an ad was a very athletic and attractive young lady being excited over her new addition to her in-home gym.
I got to thinking and did a little research on some of the television ads that I remember as being very effective in name recognition or simply things those of us more simple-minded types found entertaining and non-offensive.
Some tag lines make their way into the American lexicon forever. One of the best examples was a 2003 slogan trying to lure visitors to Las Vegas. “What happens here, stays here.” The most common paraphrasing of that line I hear and have probably used in some form, “What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas!”
Another such slogan that was spoken by a very unassuming yet demanding 81-year-old actress named Clara Peller was in a television commercial for Wendy’s hamburger. She was given a hamburger from a non-descript chain and opened the bun and inquired, “Where’s the beef!” Peller was paid union wage scale of $317.40 for her famous line. Peller subsequently made a lot more money due to her famous utterance.
I found many famous slogans from years past, some of which I had forgotten, but which brought back a few smiles and wonderful memories from over the years when commercials seemed to have a lot of impact on American culture.
I thought I would leave you with a reader’s quiz for those over a certain age as I bet you remember all of the following slogans but will rack your brain and search the memory banks for which products some of these memorable lines were used to sell. Among the most memorable and the year in which they first appeared: Melts in your Mouth, Not in your hands (1954); Finger Lickin’ Good (1952); When you care enough to send the very best (1934); Look Ma, no cavities (1958); We try harder (1962); Fly the friendly skies (1966); It’s the real thing (1969); Have it your way (1973); Good things come to those who wait (1996); Imagination at work (2003); Think Small (1959); and “Hello Boys!” (1994).
I will give any reader 10 bonus points on the last one if you guessed correctly and didn’t have to look that one up! No, I did not get a perfect score, and boy didn’t some of those dates make you feel old?
Some lists I reviewed show Nike’s Just Do It as the most successful ad slogan of all time. Also-ran’s include California’s Milk Processor Board’s Got Milk? and of course the All-American Wheaties’ box Breakfast of Champions.
As an addendum, I thought I would review what are considered some of the most memorable commercial jingles. Give yourself 5 points for each correct product guess;
“Plop, Plop, fizz, fizz; oh, what a relief it is!”
“Double your pleasure, double your fun…”
“Sometimes you feel like a nut; sometimes you don’t”
“He’s a Pepper, she’s a Pepper; wouldn’t you like to be a Pepper, too!”
“A little dab’ll do you!”
“The San Francisco treat!”
Okay, I am sorry that some of these little jingle tunes will be stuck in your head all day. I know I suffer from what my son likes to call nostalgia blindness. But when it comes to commercial ad slogans and catchy jingles, well, they just don’t make ‘em like they used to!
My bologna has a first name, it’s O-S-C-A-R...
