“Life is full of misery, loneliness, and suffering- and it’s all over much too soon.”
Woody Allen
I have not Hula-Hooped for probably 45 years. I wasn’t that good then. I really suck now. This past week I attempted to Hula Hoop with a heavy type of therapeutic Hula Hoop. It didn’t go well. I think I set a new world record. I Hula-Hooped for approximately half a second.
I probably didn’t have to tell anyone about my ineptness at the Hula Hoop. But there is now a video showing me trying to Hula Hoop. It is on something called a GIF. It will probably be circulating on the Internet this week. I saw the GIF. It isn’t a pretty sight.
What is GIF? I thought some of my readers might ask. The definition stands for graphics interchange format and the definition of GIF is: “a bit-mapped graphics file format used by the World Wide Web, Compu-Serve, and by many BBSs.” OK, that means nothing to my crowd.
The GIF with me attempting and failing to Hula Hoop is kind of a short video that appears to be sped up in the film.
It is the second time I have kind of been featured on social media this past week. The first occurred when I left Facebook up on my computer at the office. I have always told my son that his friends will get him in more trouble than anyone else. It’s always your friends.
I started getting a lot of response to a post “I” had made on Facebook. It showed me in a MAGA hat stating that I had finally seen the light and was fully supporting President Trump and how I realized the media was against him. I had a big smile on my face. I was a new man.
It seems that my buddy and co-worker had played a practical joke at my expense. The post was not only getting a lot of responses on my Facebook post, but it had been shared multiple times by others on their sites, as well.
I guess in a very minor way I went viral locally.
I always enjoy fake posts on the Internet. Ion fact, I spend a lot of my day researching false memes and posts and trying to let people know when fake postings are going all over Facebook. It’s a dirty, thankless job, but somebody must do it.
The fact is that I am not a Trump supporter; however, on social media the truth is about as elusive as Big Foot riding Nessie in Loch Ness, accompanied by the Abdominal Snowman. I have never experienced a medium in my life where a lie can be spread more rapidly.
The responses I received were, to say the least, a mixed bag. I had people who believed it was an authentic post that were hailing me for finally having the epiphany. There were other posts from longtime Facebook friends who were very disappointed in me. For a couple of days this thing took on a life of its own.
Even as I posted a couple of times trying to explain it was a fake post and I had been set up — the responses kept coming. I finally gave in and let the thing die an eventual death all on its own.
The bottom line is simply that in the end, I kind of enjoyed the attention. My rule regarding a sense of humor is that anyone can laugh at others; if you have a sense of humor, you can laugh at yourself.
Facebook is a double-edged sword. My theory is that 90% of all memes on Facebook are biased, prejudicial, or flat out lies. Most posts presented as factual are opinion. And if you believe anything about intelligence reports, Russian bots and the false posts from other countries run rampant.
I have tried to take breaks from posting on Facebook. I have spent weeks not posting any opinion on politics. I have done my best not to debate with people I know and have a great affection for, but have come up miserably short in the end.
If you see me pictured in a MAGA hat on Facebook, believe what you want. And if you get to watch a short video of me trying to relive my younger days when the Hula Hoop was the hot new product on the market, just enjoy the show. And know that I will be laughing loudest of all.
