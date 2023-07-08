“A hotdog and a hamburger walk into a bar. The bartender says, “Sorry, we don’t serve food here!”- Anonymous.
Since retiring I have often thought about ways to make extra pocket money that doesn’t require actual work. I am more exhausted from fifty years of working than lazy. However, lazy might not be the absolute wrong word.
As I am lying in bed at 10:30 in the morning agonizing over whether to rise and shine or grab a few more winks, rise and shine almost always comes in second in the voting.
I think I have settled on a new career. I am going to be frank with you. By that, I mean Ball Park Frank. I am going to make a living eating hot dogs!
This past week as I again saw where Joey Chestnut won the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island in New York, it hit me. I can eat. Who knew you could become famous and earn a good living from eating hot dogs?
How good. Joey Chestnut has a net worth of around $4 million!
Joey once ate 76 hot dogs (and buns) in 10 minutes. I know that is a lot of wieners. Don’t you just love the word wiener? One of my favorite people ever in the news was former politician Anthony Weiner. Every time I think about a man named Anthony Weiner who got in a lot of trouble sexting pictures of himself. Admit it, every time there was an Anthony Weiner story in the news about that scandal, you chuckled out loud.
However, I know that I cannot just jump into the hot dog competitive eating contest and be competitive. I will have to train hard and work my way up to champion status. I will start by eating those Vienna sausages at first and work my way up to Polish sausages and then eventually foot long hot dogs. Whatever happened to foot long hot dogs? They seemed to disappear faster than Joe Biden’s memory on Burisma!
In 2021 Joey also won the world championship in pumpkin pie eating. There are varied other national and international eating titles to include: The Great Midwest Ribfest World Rib Eating Contest, The Padrino World Tamale Eating Contest, Salvation Army National Donut Day World Eating Contest, Jack’s Donut Hole Contest, ManorPalooza World Sausage Eating Contest, and others for such culinary favorites as burritos, sweet corn, and of course chicken wings!
I guess the most surprising thing about Joey Chestnut, indisputably the most famous eating champion of all time, is that he is 6 foot tall and weighs only 230 pounds. If he eats 70 Nathan’s hot dogs that means he consumes 19,600 calories and 15 pounds of hot dogs. A calculation showed that when he eats that many it would take 6.5 days just to burn off the calories and pounds. Seventy hot dogs placed end-to-end would measure out to 35 feet of hot dogs!
And for the next two days don’t stand between Joey and the toilet!
Joey Chestnut does go into training for about six months before the hot dog eating contest. Two months before the competition he starts eating practice rounds in his basement. It takes him a week just to prepare for each practice round. The prep involves a two-day cleansing using water and lemon juice. He also does his own exercises to work out his jaw and throat muscles. In addition to the food, he also consumes a gallon of water.
Joey has to be careful when the hot dogs are being grilled for the competitors and not sit too close to the flame. Otherwise, it could be Chestnut roasting on an open fire.
Joey now holds 55 world records in 48 different eating disciplines. While he is the most dominant participant in eating overall, I wanted to give a shout out to number two ranked eater- Geoffrey Esper of Oxford, Ma. While Geoffrey only ate 50 hot dogs last year, he is the titleholder for eating strawberry shortcake.
I mention ranking because there actually is an organization called The IFOCE (International Federation of Competitive Eating) who monitors such events and ranks the competitors. And Major League Eating has now grown into a $10 million dollar industry. ESPN even bought rights to telecast Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest from 2004 through 2012.
One article from 2009 claimed that for Nathan’s that year there was an initial investment in the high six-digit figure. However, that year it was estimated that Nathan’s eating events generated $1.25 million dollars in media value nationwide.
I am already getting excited about my new career. I know it will be wiener takes all! They say a way to a man’s heart is through his stomach. Whoever said that wasn’t an expert on human anatomy. However, I figure what goes up must come down and what goes in must go out. Chestnut usually takes two days before feeling normal and it hurts pretty bad.
I plan on taking the Zen Buddhist philosophy during training and will request they make me one with everything. I will eat my hot dogs like Winnie-the-Pooh with honey mustard. However, I know the very best way to enjoy a hot dog is simply to relish it.
