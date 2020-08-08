“Cat’s hearing apparatus is built to allow the human voice to easily go in one ear and out the other.”
— Stephen Baker
I was having a conversation my cat this week about things. For sake of total disclosure, it isn‘t really my cat. I agreed to watch the cat for three or four days. That was around a month ago. I am not sure of the exact legality of the “Possession is nine-tenths of the law” axiom, but I know I have had total possession for 30 days and have not heard from the owner.
In fact, I do not know nor have I ever met the owner. I came in one day and my girlfriend simply told me “we” were watching a cat for three or four days.
I guess I am just assuming at this point that “Siam” is my new pet. He is very lovable and makes almost no noise. He is a good listener and a great cuddler. These are traits I not only love in a cat, but find admirable in a woman.
So, Siam and I were just sitting on the couch conversing. I was doing all the talking and he was actively listening. It’s kind of like therapy but cheaper, and Siam never has any real criticism, constructive or otherwise.
I started out by telling him all the weirdness going on in life. I talked about how I was probably too consumed in Facebook discussions and staying current with the news. I might be somewhat addicted to these things and my mental health possibly needs a respite. But the news and actions of our leaders is so consuming and especially in many cases, totally entertaining if not a bit surreal. I asked Siam what he thought?
He just cozied up next to me with a very soft meow. I don’t think he was committed to an answer.
I then was happy to tell him that I got my Covid-19 test results back and I tested negative. Siam gave me a puzzled look, which I guess meant that he hadn’t been worried about a human-to-cat transmission. I thought for a moment and decided he was probably right. Bats to human, maybe, but cats have never been mentioned as any part in a chain from interspecies transmission of the virus.
It was a good lesson Siam was giving me to not worry needlessly when there is no reason.
I started trying to explain kneeling before the National Anthem and all about Black Lives Matter and how with everything going on, I was sometimes confused about exactly who the good guys were and who the bad guys were. At that point Siam raised his head and kind of flicked his ears, which usually means he just wants his head rubbed. As I obliged, I realized he was showing me that he was there when I needed a friend and someone to trust. Kind of made me feel a bit of inner peace for the moment.
The only time his eyes seemed to brighten up with emotion was when I started talking about the presidential candidates. I guess I got a bit louder and showed a bit more frustration. I explained how Joe Biden might be losing it a bit to dementia. He often made gaffes and said things that seemed a bit out of touch with reality. Siam started licking my arm. I guess instinctively he knew I needed to be calmed a bit.
Nothing prepared him for the things I started telling him President Trump has stated this past week. My breathing probably increased exponentially when I was telling him how Trump said he had done more for minority causes and civil rights than the late civil rights leader John Lewis. I think I might have gotten so animated that it startled Siam, who started to get up and leave the couch for the relative safety of the bedding in his open cage.
I again coaxed him back to my side and started gently stroking his head. We both seemed to enjoy that moment of peace and comfort that comes from just plain not talking but sharing.
Siam is part therapist, part philosopher, and full of wisdom and loving care. And I know that if I feed and water him, he will stay that way.
Most people who know me are aware I claim not to be a big fan of house cats. I guess that it’s kind of like being prejudiced against any culture, ethnicity, or racial group. It only takes that one personal interactive relationship to change one’s mindset. As I was summarizing all these things with Siam, I glanced over to find him sound asleep. Yep, the only living thing in the world that has a nap named after it.
I remembered a quote I once read by Nan Porter, “If cats could talk; they wouldn’t.”
I am beginning to think I really don’t care if Siam’s owner ever comes back.
