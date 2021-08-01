Remember when your GPS and fish locater were rolled into one trusty unit called Grandpa? – Anonymous
I have fished. I am not an angler. There is a very subtle difference between the two. I can put bait on a hook, amateurishly cast the line out and upon occasion I don’t even tangle up the entire test line inside the reel.
I also know a little bit about COVID because I have been alive for the last couple of years. I am not a COVID expert. I got a shot and haven’t had COVID as of yet — knock on wood.
Until this past week I was also totally ignorant regarding the connection between fishing and COVID. Donna Kopp Ennis set me straight.
Kopp’s Lake has been pretty much an institution in Southern Indiana since grandma and grandpa Kopp started it way back in 1978. There was a long uninterrupted tradition of pay lake fishing at Kopp Lake until the year 2021.
The current ownership is by Donna and her brother Tommy who lives on the lake property with his wife in their grandparents’ old house. A longstanding tradition has been to operate the pay lake from the first week of April until the last week of September. Another routine is that every Thursday and Saturday the lake is stocked with between 1,500-3,000 pounds.
I asked her how many actual fish that amounted to, and she stated she was no marine biologist and had no idea. Newspaper interviews with friends are always much more entertaining!
When Donna inquired as to the initial stocking of the pond this season, she was told there was a fish shortage. While guaranteed her first delivery, none were for certain after that, and the price would exponentially be going up for pay lake fish stocking.
As with anything unusual these days all roads lead back to COVID!
It seems that the year everything was closed, and nobody was going to the office that fishing was the one thing that could be done safely with social distancing. And fish they did. Donna says she thinks it was the best year for “pay-laking” on modern record. I love Donna’s term “pay-laking”. Might not even be a real word.
It was a good year even though last season Kopp’s Lake missed out on a month-and-a-half before they were allowed to open. In fact, it was such a good year that the fish farms kind of robbed from their inventory last year to meet the demand and started off this season with a stocking shortage.
As if COVID and “pay-laking” weren’t an odd enough coupling, China enters the picture to create a perfect pay lake shortage storm. Since a lot of the tackle comes from China, well its supplies dwindled. And then the dog food companies could not get their usual filler for their products from China, so they started buying up the reserves from fish farms for their dog food filler.
I then asked Donna how long it might take fish farms to replenish and again was reminded about her lack of marine biologist knowledge. Where is George Costanza when you need him?
For those who think owning a pay lake fish operation is a gold mine — you need to reel yourself back in. Tommy and Donna both work full time jobs and for some reason only a true angler would understand people tend to want to buy bait at 3 A.M. If you have seen the layout, you understand there is a tremendous amount of maintenance and upkeep on a rather substantially expansive piece of property.
The decision was made with all the uncertainty and increased expense for them to take a summer off. Although Donna hints at the possibility of the lake being open for a few weeks in September, China, fish supply and COVID permitting.
Her one regret is that this was the summer to reinforce and restore her favorite old barn back to its original condition “for sentimental reasons.” We all have fond memories of playing in grandpa and grandma’s barn as a kid, or sure wish we did have.
Grandma’s old house is pretty much the same save the sunroom which is now a bait house. Speaking of bait. Donna tells me a lot of people like to use raw chicken livers for bait. During COVID chicken farms and poultry processing plants shut down and now there is a shortage of chicken livers in bait houses all over America.
Oh, the things we don’t know that we don’t know.
Ironically Donna points out there are tons of fish in the lake. Some people must know the lake has been recently stocked or they will turn around and leave. I believe those people are called anglers!
Donna Ennis was a plethora of information for me this past week when it came to China, COVID, pay-laking, and chicken livers.
Not so much when it came to marine biology!
