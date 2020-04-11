“I am actually not looking forward to my wife having the baby. I hate meeting new people.”
—Comedian Michael Martin
April 11, 2020
Dear Diary,
I have never been a fraternity type of person. I am surely not a loner. I am the most social of people you will ever know. I live and breathe on social interaction. It’s been a long month for people like me. I mean I like myself OK — but 24/7 — I have proven even to myself that you certainly can get way too much of a good thing.
As I write this column, I am totally immersed in a 48-hour fast. I had no desire to fast, but it has become a necessity. It seems for the last couple of weeks I have been on the bowling ball diet. It’s a lifestyle where you eat anything and everything you want each day and in two weeks you resemble the shape of a bowling ball. I have been very devoted to the bowling ball diet. It’s the easiest one I have ever been on. I walked into my bedroom the other day and my scale saw me coming and slid itself back under my dresser.
Keto is my future. I have tried to stay reasonably active, but admit it has been kind of sporadic. There have been days when a snail was more active than I was. A sloth could have covered more ground. Self-discipline has gone the way of VCRs.
I probably would suspect that people under 30 have done better with social isolation than people over 40. I have no understanding of the 30-40 crowd. I still regularly go to the bank to interact with the tellers. I am sorry — customer service specialists or whatever the hell they are called these days. I can probably tell you something about the grocery check-out person’s family.
I will possibly harm myself if I try to watch one more video virus parody!
My hair is beginning to look shaggy. The week before the shelter-in I just got a light trim. A burr would have been a better choice.
I am one of the lucky ones — my check has been safe. I really worry about people who have not been paid in a few weeks. I know many. They are terrified.
I try to keep things in perspective. There are 6.692 million people who live in Indiana today. As of April 9, 2020 — there have been 6,350 cases of coronavirus in the state and 245 deaths. If 1% of Indiana’s population had the virus that would be 66,692 people. Perspective in today’s world is kind of an important thing.
That said, I do know someone personally who has died from Covid-19.
Solitude is its own imprisonment. I stay up too late. I sleep too late. Obsessiveness is my lifestyle. I have been too slovenly, too undisciplined. This past week I have decided to take control. I have lived the shelter-in so far like it’s a vacation. Vacations last 7-10 days. This has already been way longer than a normal vacation.
In looking at the positives I did stop myself from gluttony after only gaining one pant’s size. I have yet to resort to making a Tik Tok video. I have even taken a couple days off, irritating my good friends who are political conservatives on Facebook. I know they miss berating me when I am not there for them. I have tried to not watch White House daily press conferences.
I don’t understand how there can still be a toilet paper shortage. I figure there will be at least one lawsuit filed over the cancellation of Sunday church services.
I sat down at the piano and played a couple of very simple piano songs from sheet music and reminded myself of why I just quit wasting my money on lessons. I have always said you can teach anyone how to play music. You can’t teach anyone to be a musician. I have promised myself to start playing the piano again when I retire. I realized again this past week that time is not the missing variable in my lack of piano prowess. Next week I might even get out the 12-string and remind myself why playing guitar and songwriting never paid any bills.
If only I had the ability to properly tune my 12-string guitar!
One day last week I did not know what day of the week it was. I always know what day of the week it is. It’s like I am stranded on an island and must draw a map and put an X by the days.
I hope all of you are doing OK in the modern surreal world of isolationism.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.