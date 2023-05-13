“Talent is God-given. Be humble. Fame is man-given. Be grateful. Conceit is self-given. Be careful”
— Coach John Wooden
It was the mid-1980’s and there was such a thing called the Foster Brooks Pro Celebrity Golf Tournament. Serendipity often allows one to have a very special moment. Call it the right place at the right time.
On the first tee at the Hurstbourne Country Club two of the greatest legends in sports are getting ready to tee off. The first to do so was Louisville basketball coach Denny Crum.
Coach Crum was wearing a microphone as were most of the pro and celebrity participants. As was his style Coach Crum strolled casually yet confidently up to the tee. I remember whenever I saw him how fit he was and looked like he could still suit up and play with the team.
Before approaching to strike his tee shot, he looked around. There was one of those lightweight lawn chairs close by him. He proceeded to throw that chair 10-15 yards down the fairway. It seemed as if there was an awkward moment for the crowd; a pregnant pause if you will.
Immediately approaching the tee box after the toss was Indiana Coach Bobby Knight. Obviously, this moment corresponded to one of the most memorable scenes in the history of college basketball.
As Coach Knight approached, he spoke very loudly and distinctly for the crowd. I will paraphrase as I can’t be 100 % sure of the actual quote but would bet money that I am 98% correct. Coach Knight also approached with a chair in tow. “Denny, you are one helluva great basketball coach, but you don’t know a $%#@%5E& thing about tossing a chair!”
Coach Bobby Knight then proceeded to throw a chair as far as I have ever seen anyone toss one perfectly center fairway.
I usually am not a bandwagon jumper but this week I am making an exception. As a Louisville Cardinal basketball fan of almost six decades, I cannot separate my years as a fan from Coach Denzel Edwin Crum. Of course, we all just called him Denny.
I did a podcast (The Doddcast) a year or so ago with longtime Louisville Cardinal Assistant Coach Jerry Jones. Among some of the great stories about Coach Crum and the influence that UCLA mentor Coach John Wooden had on Coach Crum as a player, a coach, and person were so obvious for those of us that witnessed both phenomenal Hall-of-Fame careers.
Coach Jones recalled how like many coaches when he joined Denny at Louisville, he might have had a bit of a salty mouth during practice. Jones pointed out that one of Denny Crum’s many admirable qualities was that he never used profanity and the same was expected of all the assistant coaches. Coach Jones added that the same respect was given Coach Crum by the players.
In my lifetime there have been two men whom I believe have done more for Louisville as a city getting national and worldwide attention, the kind that Chamber of Commerce money cannot buy. Those two, as I would think would be obvious, were Louisville Coach Denny Crum and boxing champion Muhammed Ali.
I was such a rabid Cardinal fan in those days. Looking back, it was pretty pitiful at times. I blame so much of that on Coach Crum. During the 1980’s the Cardinals record under Crum showed 244 wins. Denny also was in six Final Fours and won two NCAA National Championships. I, along with so many Louisville basketball fans, had been conditioned to feel that almost every year we might go to the Final Four.
We were spoiled in the 80’s almost like Kentucky Wildcat fans!
I had no relationship or interactions on a personal basis with Coach Crum. But I felt like I knew him very well. Denny Crum was the same in the heat of battle on a basketball floor or after a very heartbreaking loss in a big game as he was greeting fans and donating his time to charitable causes. I had heard it so many times over the years from people that knew him, played for him, or had encountered him in some social situation. He was the same man in the spotlight as he was out of the spotlight. Some say he was even a greater champion away from basketball.
When your mentor and role model was Coach John Wooden, how could you turn out any other way in life? Denny took the best of Coach Wooden and left with people who knew him with the very best of Denny Crum.
Coach Crum never embarrassed me as a U of L fan. When he was at the helm it was by all measuring standards a class organization. Unfortunately, subsequent coaching tenures did not always offer the same.
That day on the first tee with Coach Knight and Coach Crum will forever be the most special of life’s moments. I always wondered, who except Denny Crum could have pulled it off and allowed Coach Knight to show his playful side?
I will end with another John Wooden quote that I think applied to 30 years of Coach Crum., “It takes time to create excellence. If it could be done quickly, more people would do it.”
