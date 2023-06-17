“The income tax has made liars out of more Americans than golf.”
Will Rogers
I have been dealing with a little agency I like to call the Infernal Revenue Service; you might refer to them as the IRS or The Internal Revenue Service. After hours of phone calls, with absolutely zero help given, and trying upon two occasions for about 15 or more minutes to set up my own account, I am no closer to having my business finished than when I started and still had hair.
My problems started when a CPA sat on my tax filing for over a year and created a late penalty fee situation. While I was reimbursed for the late fees and penalties, I still had to respond to the IRS CP14 notice.
I promptly did that before the June 6th, 2023, deadline. I responded for the first time by being placed on the phone for 1 hour and 15 minutes. During this 1 hour and 15 minute hold I spoke with five different people, all who told me they could not accept my payment over the phone but would transfer me to someone else who could accept my payment over the phone but that person told me told me they could not accept my payment over the phone but would transfer me to another person who could accept my payment over the phone but that person said they could not accept my payment over the phone but would transfer me to someone who could accept my payment by phone… Well, I am guessing you know by now what happened the next two times I was transferred.
When the fifth person I talked with told me they couldn’t accept my payment over the phone they would have every right to surmise that Lindon Dodd is not a very nice person after being on hold and transferred five times for 1 hour and 15 minutes.
It was the game of passing the buck and the buck being mine and if I didn’t pay before June 6th it would result in penalties and interest which would require more bucks passing by the Infernal Revenue Service.
I know what some young whippersnapper is saying as they read this, “Hey, you old geezer, why don’t you pay the tax bill online?”
I tried that upon two separate occasions and the closest I got to anything relevant was that another account had been opened under my e-mail address and my required driver’s license photo was not being accepted and I should try again at another time. The other account being my first futile effort at setting up my own personal Infernal Revenue Service Account.
I gave up, I caved, I surrendered, and I bit by now my very well chapped upper lip and decided to do it the old fashioned way and just mail in my check and copy of the CP14 (two letters that by now I surmised stood for Challenged Professionally) and hoped for a resolution.
Oh contraire, manefaire!
After two weeks had passed and no check sent to the Infernal Revenue Service had shown as cashed in my on-line bank statement, I went back to the Infernal Revenue Service for yet again more in-your-face masochistic interaction both by phone and computer. The first very pleasant lady gave me a telephone number to call and when I did it turned out that number had been disconnected.
What I have learned is to be an employee of the Infernal Revenue Service you have to have a very pleasing, happy-butt voice and be able to very clearly say to someone, “I am sorry, sir (or madame), I cannot help you, but I can transfer to another person with a pleasant, distinctly polite voice who can also not be able to help you. Is there anything else I can’t help you with today?”
As of Tuesday, while I am writing this column I am at wit’s end. I owe an agency money that apparently, I cannot pay them and if I didn’t pay them by last week when I tried so hard to pay them it will result in more money which I owe them and will not be able to pay them.
Is this any way to run a government agency? I know it’s a rhetorical question. I should not be the least surprised as after I signed up for Medicare it took me six months to convince them that I had retired six months ago, and my employer’s insurer was no longer my primary insurer since I retired six months ago. And for those of you pointing fingers at my abilities to get things done, it also took Rhonda six months to convince Medicare that she had retired, and they were now her primary insurer. Rhonda worked in the insurance industry for almost four decades.
In both cases we had been paying both the Medicare premium payment and the premium on a Medicare supplemental policy. When threatened with an appeal, she was informed that it might take months to review and result in having to enroll in Medicare again from scratch.
I have no moral to this story. Hopefully my check will show it has been cashed and all of my troubles with the Infernal Revenue Service will be a thing of the past.
And monkeys might fly out of my back side!
