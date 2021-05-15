“I used to be ashamed and embarrassed by my poor background. I know now that I have been preparing for social work all of my life.”
Poverty, abuse, homelessness, and being a single teenage mother is a powerful combination of obstacles to overcome. From there to college student is a major accomplishment. If you did not read last week’s column it might be helpful to review it before reading this one.
Some people have no time to go to school. Many people have no money to attend college. Often, I hear that with my kids, it is impossible to schedule. However, every now and then you run across a person who did not let any roadblocks stand in her way. In fact, she did not let all those listed above stop her. One single mom I know told herself she would assure that the life she had survived would not be the same one for her kids.
Her name is Amber Ritchie. On Saturday, May 9, she walked up to the podium at the University of Louisville and was awarded her master’s degree in social work. I am going to use her own words that were posted on her Facebook site because she says it much better than I ever could.
“I put myself (and my amazing kids) into extreme poverty. I lost friends, missed out on literally everything going on outside of my apartment, experienced every single symptom of burnout… I now have a degree and that is something, but my kids being proud (…thankful that it’s over) is really all that ever mattered. So glad I was able to have them, and the rest of my family come to my graduation and celebrate all of this with me.”
While Amber was detailing all the events of her life, I was somewhat befuddled with the lack of emotion she displayed. It was as if it was all clinical. Victims of such trauma deal with things in their own individual manner.
However, the one time she did show emotion was when she and I were talking about her children who had been with mom throughout so much of the bad times. Her teenage daughter I met was so typical of her age group. She was very talkative with me and so polite. She sat through almost 90 minutes of our interviewing in the background and seemed content to entertain herself. She expressed her feelings on mom in general and specifically the impending graduation, “I’m like proud and excited for her. She is good to have conversations with. We talk about boys, friends, and life’s decisions. And what kind of car I want to drive someday.”
The first thing Amber has planned is to take a month off to spend with her kids. Just this past week the timing of the end of school allowed mom and daughter to be together for a very special event in both of their lives. Another Facebook posting: “My precious daughter hit her first home run tonight. She’s perfect.” Here is to many more round-trippers, Makayla.
Amber shared another emotion that was very interesting. For so many years every single moment of her time has been scheduled or owed to something bigger than herself with a singular goal. There has been an unexpected psychological adjustment in accepting and realizing that it is finally over. “I have been in survival mode for so long.”
She wanted to express her gratitude to some special people. “I think the person who it all started with was Heather Curtis (a teacher at Charlestown High School).” She assured Amber, “I am going to take care of you.” And she did in a big way. Another person from CHS who stepped up big time was Nicole Morrison. “They showed me people do care.” They were who Amber wrote about in her college entrance required essay. I hope every teacher understands how big an impact they can potentially have on a student who needs them. Educators everywhere should take heart of Amber’s words.
For the most part, Amber has made amends where possible and in most every case possible peace with the people from her past. She seems almost incredibly able to expend her energies with the hope and excitement of the future and not dwell on the hardships of the past.
I mentioned last week that she was on Xanax when she became pregnant as a teenager. She never abused illicit drugs again after she found out about her condition. She has had a special guy in her life for about five years and has been in a committed and very healthy, loving relationship with him for three years. That student whose grades barely allowed her to graduate high school turned into a straight-A college student who graduated with a 3.8 out of a possible 4 GPA. A mother’s love for her children is a most powerful motivator.
I ended last week with what might have looked like a teaser stating that not all stories have a happy ending. I have no idea how this story will end. Amber is certainly more mature and battle-hardened than almost any 30-year-old person I know.
For those of us of a certain age we understand that 30 years of age should never be considered the end of anyone’s life’s story. This is surely just the very beginning of the story of the life of Amber Ritchie.
