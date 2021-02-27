“One of Jackie Kennedy’s famous designed pillbox hats is among the 500 hats in the collection.”
“You have beautiful eyes!”
OK, I guess he wasn’t the first or last guy to use that line. Being a gentleman, he then asked her to dance. But I am getting way ahead of myself.
Did you ever meet someone once and an hour or two into that encounter you feel like you know them as a friend?
Barbara is kind of a name-dropper. I mean that in a way that tells a story about her fascinating life. Being a three-time cancer survivor, one would think would be story enough. She just kind of threw that in as an extra.
We met at her rather eclectic boutique in Eminence, Kentucky. How would I describe it? Well you can buy a set of tires in the front and purchase a Lucy Ricardo outfit in the middle. I am not sure I had fully enough time to check all the inventory in the rear. I think one-of-kind would be an understatement describing of her inventory at the Unique Boutique located at 10 Penn St. South in Eminence.
She still has those beautiful eyes and long blonde hair. A lot of life has been lived since they first danced. For now, I will just use her first name, Barbara.
There are so many interesting ways to make a living. I think hers is one of the more unique. She drank bathtub gin at a party for William Shatner featuring a 1920s theme party when celebrating his show horse, Sultan’s Day, winning the Grand Nationals. Robert Redford was pictured on a magazine cover wearing a tie she formerly owned. Her video production company once marketed a series of videos on how to play baseball featuring Hall-of-Fame pitcher Catfish Hunter.
Many more wealthy and famous people used her for her “Mann-Alive” models.
Might I add — I love talking to a name-dropper.
She owned a clothing museum that opened in Louisville in the late 1970s. She had a group of beautiful young ladies who would dress in period costumes for parties and were live mannequins who never broke character. Rich people sure have cool parties. At one time she had over 20,000 pieces of period clothing.
After falling in love and moving to Washington, D.C., and relocating her inventory, her collection was ruined by water damage when the building flooded. She sued to recover damages. She sued for $750,000. Eventually she settled for $300,000. The lawyer got $200,000 of that. She still considers it a victory.
While following another love to Europe she decided to retool her business and bought out British actress Britt Ekland’s vintage clothing collection. It included the collapsible top hat belonging to Britt’s ex-husband of “The Pink Panther” movie fame, Peter Sellers.
Her inventory at one time included an original suit that belonged to Jim Beam. One of her oldest pieces was an 1814 dress. She once owned a dress worn by silent film star Lillian Gish.
No small wonder that she supplied models and costumes for American television and film producer Jerry Bruckheimer’s personal soirees.
Shortly after the March 2012 Henryville tornado, Barbara donated the remainder of her collection to a museum in Scottsburg.
She showed me one of the old signs for the original Park Place Museum that was located at 1325 Bardstown Road.
While not to slight her resume’ Barbara was also a professional model and one-time weather girl in Louisville. I always admit that to recap any person’s life in a column is kind of overly ambitious if not downright impossible. However, today is the first of a two-part story which has absolutely nothing to do with why I wanted to meet Barbara.
Next week I will recap that night at the Plantation Supper Club when the handsome young man introduced himself to the pretty teenage girl with the beautiful eyes. It is a love story you know well but you didn’t know that you knew.
She tells me I am the first person to ever write about it in a public forum. Like any newspaper columnist worth his salt — I love to get my hands on a 55-year-old scoop!
