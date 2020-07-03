“I look at her very proudly. She has offered Charlestown a lot — and a lot they really wanted!”
— Ed Byers aka “First Dude of Charlestown”
As I was driving to the Copper Kettle and a breakfast meeting, some of the memories of my old Otisco days returned as soon as I turned on Highway 3. And from Otisco days I really mean Charlestown. Otisco is really just an extension of Charlestown, so I always counted myself as a Charlestonian in spirit.
As I approached the Kettle I saw them coming around the corner toward me. Ed and Treva. The coronavirus had delayed our spending some time together after Treva’s victory as the first female mayor in Clark County history. My usual greeting for her since she obtained her PhD, “Doctor Mayor!”
Ed and Treva are a couple who at first seem an odd pairing. Immediately a noticeable age difference; her a free spirit and he a retired career federal law enforcement. At least once in our morning together Ed’s dry wit recalled someone referring to “his daughter.” He laughs it off as part of the territory. After several times being with them, they seem a perfect couple, complementary and the kind of twosome who immediately puts you at ease in their company.
As we began to share a breakfast it became evident early into that first bite of omelet that Ed and I would spend much time eating together as Mayor Treva was multiple times interrupted greeting the citizenry. I have spent time with mayors in public before. It was not unexpected.
A hug or a handshake and some polite conversation was on the menu as surely as was the breakfast fare. In between the unofficial official duties, we talked about the first few months as mayor and first dude (more on that later).
Ed is a hometown boy born in Jeffersonville but brought directly from the hospital to Charlestown. Treva is a transplanted southern girl from Alabama. Even with Ed’s many years on the road and in the air and her different indigenous roots, both are as Charlestown as Steve Hamilton Drive. Their love for the city she now runs is evident and sprinkled throughout our conversation.
Treva’s best advice when campaigning came from a meeting, which still makes her smile when recalling, with Indiana’s iconic Congressman Lee Hamilton and it was simple grassroots politics, “Go to where the people are!” She speaks of a group of Republicans who met for coffee weekly at McDonald’s. She made it a goal to approach and join in with them. Though at first the reception was perhaps lukewarm — she decided to keep going. She missed one day and apparently they were concerned. “I got a call. Where are you?” Acceptance into what was initially a politically hostile group. She has that effect on people.
Treva is a very spirited, pretty, perky, personable, highly educated, and absolutely disarming person. She faced an uphill challenge in attempting to win her office. One primary candidate tried to talk her out of running as it would mess up their political strategy and added, “A woman will never be Mayor of Charlestown.”
She laughs as she repeats another early critique, “Tattoos and tight pants don’t belong in City Hall!” She was too liberal. But she is fiscally a conservative and a gun toting gal who can skin a deer. That plays well in a community where the first day of deer season is an unofficial school holiday. While she can dress up real nice she is very much not a girly-girl.
Treva can talk non-stop about the city, her still young term’s accomplishment, and future plans. Well-spoken and exuberant, Ed and I didn’t have to worry about monopolizing the conversion. She obviously has felt a great deal of acceptance even from some who were very partisan and openly against her in the election. Many of those are now among her supporters and friends. She is adamant that it’s not about her, “What makes Charlestown unique are the people. We are Charlestown.”
She is very proud of the accomplishments in cleaning up and zoning enforcement in the Pleasant Ridge subdivision. A drive through shows a noticeable difference. She will travel to Indianapolis for some more guidance. While I was with her one citizen made an unsolicited comment and concluded with, “I would even consider building on a lot there now.” Pleasant Ridge was a most contentious issue during the past election with an attempt to condemn and bulldoze the houses and have new development.
Being a new mayor during the coronavirus era has created many challenges unforeseen. Many very highly anticipated events have been canceled. However, one program she beams with pride about is the community outreach to visit those elderly or unable to get out, to be on a call list and have food and necessities delivered to them. She is quick to credit the invaluable help from the Trustee Office in the form of Ruthie Jackson and Tommy Kendrick.
It’s a program that she would like to see continued post COVID-19. Many wonderful citizens have stepped up to volunteer. I overheard one such local talk about how much she enjoyed doing it, how grateful the recipients were, and what a blessing it had been for her personally to do.
Treva is excited about having a learning center in America’s Place, which can focus on early childhood preschool-aged children. She knows Charlestown has both a drug problem and homeless issues. Treva says the homeless in Charlestown don’t hang out on the streets as much as couch surf. Where there is homelessness and drugs, crime surely will follow.
There was one former friend I thought about on my way to greet the first couple of Charlestown. I know Harold Goodlett Sr. would have loved to have joined us. I bet he might have even picked up the tab — RIP!
More with Treva and much more about Ed next week.
