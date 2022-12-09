“The perils of duck hunting are great - especially for the duck.”- Walter Cronkite
I just got back to my house after an afternoon of duck hunting on the banks of the Ohio River in Jeffersonville and boy are my arms tired. It’s hard to keep up with them with my arms a flapping and holding the shotgun in my mouth.
I tried to get a duck’s side of this story. The best I could do is a Daffy Duck quote to hunter Elmer Fudd, “Wait! I haven’t tried toadying, Kowtowing, and butt-kissing yet! I’m still begging here.”
It must feel sporty to shoot ducks and geese that actually walk up on the bank and eat out of people’s hands.
I guess that’s about all I have to say about the subject of inner-city duck hunting. It’s the biggest hunting story in Jeffersonville since Lewis and Clark did some trapping along the Falls of the Ohio and enjoyed a little beaver tail over an open fire.
In case some of you are wondering about the flavor of beaver tail, I hear it tastes like chicken!
Daffy ducks aside I had a wonderful idea for a Christmas column this week that fell through at the midnight hour. Actually, it was about mid-afternoon Thursday. So, I am stalling a bit until some really good stuff comes out on my keyboard. I know you guys have all week to wait. It is Thursday and I have until about my 11 P.M. deadline.
The other hot story of the day is that Britney Griner’s freedom was obtained by the U.S. after exchanging the WNBA star’s freedom for a convicted international arms dealer. Viktor Bout was convicted in 2012 for supplying weapons to a terrorist organization and conspiring to kill Americans.
Britney Griner played professional basketball in Russia and a cannabis vape pen was found in her luggage.
Understand that I do not claim to be a great horse trader. But if I were negotiating that trade, I would have had to gone for five or six pot users for every one terrorist-aiding international arms dealer. I might have slipped in a caviar smuggler or two. I did some research and there currently were no American duck hunters being held in Russia. Although Russia does have a five-year sentence for animal cruelty convictions.
Okay, wait for it. When it comes to illegally harming waterfowl, Russia does not turn a blind eye!
If you really consider everything involved Griner traded for an international arms dealer really wasn’t that bad a deal. It’s obvious with the Ukraine invasion Putin needs a really good weapons man. The WNBA ratings are up 16% without Britney Griner.
The very definition of apples and oranges.
One legitimate question upon Griner’s return to her professional basketball team and our country looms. Will she still kneel or now proudly stand for the playing of our National Anthem?
As I sit here cleaning my hunting rifle and the hour is getting late, I guess I will wrap up another week of toil and sweat on my keyboard. Those of you reading this week’s ramblings have no idea what a great column I had planned. I am sure it would have been my Pulitzer.
Our little Shih tzu dogs are probably scratching at the door wanting me to take them out to potty. One of the usual potty runs take us all down to Riverside Drive and along the banks of the mighty Ohio Riverfront.
I know that after the local news of the week in Jeffersonville some of you are a bit concerned for our safety. I assure you all will be okay. During our river potty walks I will not forget to duck and cover!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.