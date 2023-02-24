“That was an embarrassment to Oak Park.”- longtime friend and former Oak Parker Welby Edwards
Lindon Dodd: “This past week I was lucky enough to snatch an interview with the subject of one of the hottest stories in town. Here he comes now. “Welcome, what’s with the paper bag?”
Interview Subject: “I told your editor, no names, no photos, no identification whatsoever!”
Lindon Dodd: “Then how should I address you?”
Interview Subject: “From now on I will simply be referred to as the Unknown Jeff Fan.”
Lindon Dodd: “My understanding is that you are here today to talk about "The Half-Court Shot." Well, I am not sure you can definitively call that a shot.”
Unknown Jeff Fan: “I know. I didn’t even hit the backboard.”
Lindon Dodd: “The backboard! I wasn’t even sure you were going to hit the gym floor!”
Unknown Jeff Fan: “Look, I just wanted to watch a basketball game. I was sitting there with my unknown girlfriend.”
Lindon Dodd: “Unknown girlfriend?”
Unknown Jeff Fan: “Yes, she was kind of embarrassed and is now in social hiding as well. The announcer kept calling out a ticket number for the halftime shot. Just before they were about to draw another number Donnie came over with the drawn ticket number and asked me if I wanted to shoot the half-court shot during half time.”
Lindon Dodd: “Bet that was the worst decision you have made since wearing the gag gift Trump ballcap that ended up on Facebook during the re-election campaign.”
Unknown Jeff Fan: “I guess my ego kind of got in the way of my common sense.”
Lindon Dodd: “I’ve heard that about you.”
Unknown Jeff Fan: “Nonetheless, I used to be a pretty good athlete and you know how athletes love a sports challenge.”
Lindon Dodd: “Athlete. You graduated from Jeff High School 50 years ago! You haven’t been an athlete since Eisenhower was in office!”
Unknown Jeff Fan: “So they don’t give you a basketball until you walk out on the floor. You get no warm-up shots. And as soon as I was walking out to take the cold shot I was informed that if I made the half-court basket it was worth $800! I have never had an $800 shot!”
Lindon Dodd: “I do hear you like to drink the cheap stuff.”
Unknown Jeff Fan: “I don’t know what happened. As I was heaving the basketball towards the goal it slipped right out of my hands. All my life I dreamed about making the half-court shot at the buzzer, in front of hundreds of fans. Here I was with that dream about to turn into a nightmare. My girlfriend was even videoing the shot but as soon as she saw how ugly it was, she stopped filming. Thank goodness she didn’t get it on film.”
Lindon Dodd: “Here, I have the film from the game broadcast. You want to see it?” (Plays Film). (Interviewer breaks into hardy laugh while watching).
Unknown Jeff Fan: “Oh, hecky darn. I sure hope I don’t go all virile!”
Lindon Dodd: “I think you mean viral?”
Unknown Jeff Fan: “It was terrible to walk back to my seat with hundreds of fans watching. And I heard the Evansville Reitz fans cheering in unison, “Suit him up! Suit him up!”
Lindon Dodd: “It wasn’t that bad. I think 12 people were in the concession line outside the gym.”
Unknown Jeff Fan: “I even changed seats to blend in with the crowd. Then I saw my old friend Gary Leonard with whom I shot baskets for hours at the basketball court in Oak Park as kids. He was holding both hands around his neck.”
Lindon Dodd: “Well, perhaps he just had a popcorn kernel stuck in his throat. It’s times like this you are lucky to have supportive friends. Did you see any of them after the game.”
Unknown Jeff Fan: “Yeah, Donnie Parish, Kirk Sagebiel, Ricky Scott, Mark Schiller...”
Lindon Dodd: “Dude! Those guys will be much worse than going viral. Those twits will be worse than a Twitter post. By the way, the second bag over your head isn’t working either, I can still see your face. Perhaps you should have used paper and not plastic. Are you breathing, okay?”
Unknown Jeff Fan: “After 50 years of sports achievements when I die all anybody will be talking about at my visit is the halftime court debacle during the Jeff basketball game against Evansville Reitz.”
Lindon Dodd: “I wouldn’t worry about that. If you didn’t die from embarrassment that night, I suppose you will live a long and happy life. There you have it from the Unknown Jeff fan and the shot heard round the gym last Friday night at Johnson Arena.”
( Unknown Jeff Fan Mumbling as he walked away): “Damn, I sure could have used that $800, one more shot, that’s all I need, one more chance, eight hundred dollars,…”
