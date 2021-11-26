“Next to a circus there ain’t nothing that packs up and tears out any quicker than the Christmas spirit!” - Kin Hubbard
When Teddy Roosevelt was President, he railed against people having Christmas trees. He thought it was a waste of good timber. The New York rimes wrote a scathing editorial in the 1880’s firmly against having one to celebrate Christmas as the evergreen was once used in satanic rituals. Man, the poor Christmas tree had to fight hard for its very existence.
In fact, up until the 1820’s Christmas celebrations in general were so disliked that churches would close their doors on December 25th!
Then a funny thing happened. The Macy’s Parade! No, not really. However, the history of the beloved Christmas tree has a long and sometimes not Christian-like legacy.
Everything has a beginning. The tree started being a fixture in homes even before Christianity itself. In ancient times people hung evergreen boughs over their doors and windows over the winter months. I know, like me you were not sure as to what a bough is. The definition of a bough is a large branch from a tree. I was thinking more about the Christmas carol, “deck the halls with boughs of holly.” It is more precise to think about the nursery rhyme, “When the bough breaks, the cradle will fall.”
They might have changed it from branches because no word would rhyme with it. There are more words that rhyme with boughs. I have absolutely no proof of that being factually correct.
Regardless most historical references state that it was the German immigrants who brought the Christmas tree tradition to America in the mid-1880’s.
Other interesting things I researched about Christmas traditions. On December 23rd, 1823, the New York Troy Sentinel published a poem, “A Visit from Santa” which we now know as “Twas’ The Night Before Christmas.” When originally published the author was Anonymous. In 1836 a professor and poet named Clement Clark Moore claimed to have authored the poem in 1836. Shortly thereafter surviving members of Henry Livingstone Jr. publicly claimed their dad had read the poem to them 15 years before it had first been a published poem. The kids were also the first to coin the phrase, “If I only had a dollar for every time…………”
In fact, nobody is sure why we celebrate the birth of Jesus on December 25th. There is not mention of a day or a month in Biblical scriptures. The Bible mentions that at the time of Jesus’s birth, shepherds were in their fields. Historically cold during the month of December in Bethlehem shepherds would routinely shelter their sheep during the cold months and stay inside until Spring.
According to one Biblical scholar’s assessment the Bible mentions that Mary and Joseph had traveled to take part in a census. In Jesus’s time authorities would conduct a census in September or October and well before gerrymandering became a household word by Republicans and Democrats alike.
September to December 25th would also have been the longest time ever for a woman to be in labor.
Mistletoe is thought to have first become a tradition in the 18th or 19th century when the British first hung it under a doorway presumably, so it was acceptable to make out with your hot cousin at family gatherings!
One Biblical scholar stated that while the very earliest Christians celebrated Easter, it was about the fourth century when the church wanted a special celebration to take the focus away from winter solstice pagan celebrations, so the date December 25th was arbitrarily chosen as the date to celebrate the birth of Jesus. It also seemed to work out well for the retail industry. A pejorative of Biblical scholars tends to agree that Jesus was born in late September.
X-mas is a term that kind of gets to a lot of faithful Christians who rally that Christ is being taken out of Christmas. I am sure that like me, many of you see that as a meme every Christmas since Al Gore invented the Internet. Being a man who appreciates the literal word I read that Christ in Greek in written form is Xpiotoc. The first letter is X or “chi” in the Greek alphabet. So, X-mas does not appear at all historically to be sacrilegious.
Those three wise men who per customary Christmas carols visited the manger also appear to have no Biblical origin. The Bible states that the “magi” came from the east following a Bright star. The “magi” were wise but not kings and the Bible suggests they might have visited the baby Jesus as a young child but not as an infant. The three men who visited the stable shortly after Jesus was born were most likely astrologers. So, the carol should more accurately begin, “We three astrologers from Orient are…”
Aluminum trees, color wheels, and Elf on a Shelf have all defied cultural and historical origins to become a part of Christmas! Just for the record approximately four billion people in the world do not recognize any form of Christmas holiday. Many of them own or work at convenience stores.
W.J. Cameron once wrote, “There was only one Christmas- the rest are anniversaries.”
Like most Americans who celebrate the Christmas holiday I tend to accept all that was acceptable since 1955, the year in which I was born. Staying true to historical accuracy we would have all eaten venison, assorted waterfowl, a bounty of cod and bass, and flint this past Thursday for Thanksgiving!
And nobody fought over the giblets.
Lindon Dodd is a freelance writer who can be reached at lindon.dodd@hotmail.com
