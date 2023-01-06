”When you don’t respond to bad behavior, you get more of it.”
Carly Fiorina
It was a very welcomed pleasant Sunday afternoon. After the deep Arctic freeze – a fairly mild day presented itself. Rhonda and I decided to renew what was once our regular exercise of walking on the Big 4 Bridge.
On this particular afternoon there were many groups of people that were satisfying their desire to be out and about. The bridge was a popular post-freeze recreation with lots of families including young children. What a nice afternoon to enjoy the break provided by Mother Nature.
As we had breached the ramp and were just about to hit the straightaway for a relaxing but brisk bridge walk, very annoying sounds of three people interrupted the pleasant ambience of the afternoon walk.
The three were on the bridge with motorized vehicles. One was on a four-wheeled vehicle, the other two on motorcycles. As miscreants normally do, they were revving up the engines and totally ruining any peaceful atmosphere for the throngs of bridge patrons.
As annoyed as I was at just that fact, I looked up and one of the motorcyclists did something so unexpected and idiotic, that I was almost not believing what I was witnessing with my own eyes.
A motorcycle rider was popping a wheelie and driving at a high speed in the center bike lane adjacent to groups of people just literally feet away. He pulled the wheelie probably a fourth of the way across the bridge ending it just a few feet from where we were walking. As he was landing, I walked toward him and yelled at him to get off of the bridge. As he flew by me, I could hear his mocking response to my request.
Shortly afterward, the other two followed him down the ramp. I immediately called the police.
As I was giving the dispatcher my information, we noticed the four-wheeler was driving on the sidewalk near Riverstage on Riverside Drive. Since I was still on the phone with dispatch, I was able to give a definite location as the two other motorcyclists had joined him, now sitting still. Since engines were going, we observed, they were almost yelling at each other to be heard above the engine noise.
The three were again mocking the walkers and their reactions, laughing about how mad the bridge patrons were at their moronic actions. As I watched for about 10 minutes, no officer responded to the trio.
Mr. Wheelie then proceeded to tear down Riverside Drive toward Clarksville. After a few more moments, the other two left our visible location but all three could subsequently be heard revving their engines and tearing through downtown Jeffersonville.
It was one of those moments when peaceful, law-abiding citizens are face-to-face with those who have no regard for the comfort and safety of others blatantly defying all the rules regarding how to act in a public setting.
Had that young man had a tire blowout or lost control of his motorcycle I shudder to think about the consequences to innocent people enjoying their afternoon. Or, had a young child have unknowing of any danger wandered a few feet into the bike lane. Dozens of people were at risk regarding their personal safety if anything went wrong. What ended up as simply an ill-advised showoff stunt certainly had all the possibilities of a tragedy on the walking bridge.
I have no idea if the three were ever stopped in Jeffersonville or got away scot free with their ignorant actions. Wanton endangerment seems to have been the order of the day.
All of this is a reminder that when police security is not in force on or near the walking bridge literally everyone’s personal safety is a matter of luck and fate. Between Jeffersonville and Louisville, I cannot understand why some form of policing is not available on the walking bridge during daylight hours when hundreds of people are enjoying their recreation.
I wrote before the bridge opened in this very column that as long as the bridge was a family-oriented recreational facility it would be a wonderful thing. However, if allowed to become overrun by miscreants and thugs, families would no longer frequent the bridge.
So many people dodged a bullet last Sunday afternoon. I hope that if a similar situation would occur on another lovely afternoon walk on the bridge the safety of the citizens is not simply left to luck or fate.
