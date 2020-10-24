“After two years in Washington, I often long for the realism and sincerity of Hollywood.”
Former actor and U.S. Senator Fred Thompson
I am a pretty well-educated and I think intelligent individual. I consider myself a pretty good guy overall. I try to stay kind of in tune and up to date with the latest in sports, fashion, and in general everything that is important.
Then there comes politics. Politics is such a different animal I am not sure where to begin my column on the topic.
There were two general rules when I was younger of how to get along with people. Never discuss politics or religion. I usually follow the second part of that advice. Politics is just something I can’t seem to keep my mouth shut about in the everyday world. I know better, I tell myself. But I just don’t listen to me.
There are two kinds of people when it comes to politics. People who keep their mouth shut and people like me! I am not sure of the percentage, but if I were to guess, I’d say it’s about 50/50; I couldn’t be more than half off!
I have friends whom I love and respect until the end of the earth. They are good people, raise good families, work hard each day and love mom, apple pie, baseball and America. But after a few minutes of discussing politics, you would think we despise each other on a very personal level.
Let me preface this discussion by saying that I probably wouldn’t bet a dime on the honesty and integrity of any single human being in Washington, D.C. I must believe that there are a few who choose to care what is best for my country and myself. Let me also say I still believe in Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny, and the Tooth Fairy. Although I am losing faith in the latter because when I recently had a tooth pulled, I awoke the next morning and there weren’t 50 cents to be found anywhere under my pillow!
Fifty cents for a tooth kind of ages me, don’t you think?
I sit at my computer day-after-day and tell myself, “Don’t respond to that political meme or statement.” Sometimes I even hold off for 15-20 seconds of good judgement. Then something mysteriously happens between my brain and my fingers. It is usually not something wise or recommended. It is usually one of those after you hit send you ask yourself, “What the hell are you doing?”
I love a good debate. I love to play Devil’s Advocate. I love to get people excited. I probably just plain love the attention.
Facebook especially seems to embolden people to be at their very worst. I know I have had political discussions on Facebook that I would never have in person. In real life I am a very nice, sensitive, caring human being. I love people regardless of their politics. In fact, some of my closest friends I know for sure do not share my political beliefs.
It is so funny for me to follow the election process and watch how the ads get so much nastier as the year goes along. In the beginning it seems to be kind of normal and then it gets uglier than a mud fence. I have absolutely no idea what that means! I love a Robin Williams quote, “Never pick a fight with an ugly person. They’ve got nothing to lose!”
I would love to tell you I have learned my lesson. I wish I would never get on social media and comment again on politics. It goes against the grain of everything decent and wholesome that I believe in.
However, I know that 10 minutes after this column is put to bed, I will peruse Facebook and will engage in a political discussion with someone whose politics are so polar to mine that we will never agree on anything. I know in the end someone will call me nasty, ugly names and think I am a horrible person. I am not.
It is simply who and what I am. I wish I could change that, but I can’t. I have no willpower to stop. I am not that strong a person. I am not the bigger person. Don’t expect me to keep my opinion to myself. If I admit that then the people who want to debate with me, call me names, and hate me because of my opinion must be the bigger person. They will not and can’t the same as me. We have that in common.
Like many people I am so over this election season that I cannot wait until the first Wednesday in November. It will feel like the day after I had my tooth pulled.
