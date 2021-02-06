“On one hand he has five Super Bowl rings. On the other hand, he has only one!”
— Unknown quote about Tom Brady
Just as I was positive that I would slip into Covid Madness, the last thing I looked forward to doing was getting a Covid vaccination. Covid social life is a lot like living in solitary confinement.
It’s Super Bowl Sunday — the most overhyped, overly indulgent, absolutely overblown as to of any real importance in life — but it is the greatest single event in sport to aficionados like me. I love the Super Bowl.
First, in my lifetime, the Super Bowl Sunday numbers still indicate that it is possibly the single event nationwide and worldwide each year that brings people together simultaneously. And if at any time in my life I can remember a need to all kind of come together and watch a silly football game, this would be it.
The hype of course is with the two quarterbacks: Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes.
For anyone who lives underground or doesn’t know a football from a kumquat, Brady is kind of like the most successful QB in the history of the game. He has six Superbowl wins and has lost it three times. He is 43 years old. The runner-up is former Denver QB John Elway, who started in five Super Bowl games.
Brady is as handsome as any male cover model. He is married to one of the all-time hot cover girl models. They have 3 beautiful little kids and his family photo makes for a Hallmark family. Tom speaks like an intellectual, has a Crest smile, and seems to be one the nicest guys of all time. He donates both his time and dollars to support a multiplicity of charitable organization, many having to do with children.
In the NFL draft, Tom Brady was not chosen by a team until the sixth round and was picked number 199. Heck, I wasn’t all that far behind Brady that year in the NFL draft!
So, it would be easy to assume that the most All-American sports celebrity perhaps of all-time would have everyone’s support.
But you would be wrong. Brady has done what I think is so quintessentially American that I believe it only happens in this country. He was too perfect, way too successful, and people just got tired of seeing him so dominant in his success. At first everybody except rival fans loved him. He became one of the sports gods of my lifetime. Then suddenly around the fifth or sixth Super Bowl — somehow Brady became the Nature Boy, Ric Flair of the NFL. It became fashionable, if not mandatory, to pull against Tom. The Super Bowl pre-game chant for many was ABT (Anybody But Tom).
Being quintessentially American, I pulled against Brady in the last several Super Bowls.
Oh, there was a bit of a scandal related to Mr. Perfect. It involved a controversy where some footballs were discovered that had been underinflated and some suggestion that Brady requested that so he could grip the football better. An actual underinflated football was confiscated in a division championship game against our very own Indianapolis Colts. A subsequent two-year $22 million investigation was initiated by the National Football League.
Ultimately, Brady served a four-game suspension as the report concluded; “it was more probable than not” to have occurred and that as far as Brady, himself, he “was generally aware” of the scheme.
In lawyer-speak that pretty much means he was guilty as Hell!
It all just adds to the phenomenon that has been Tom Brady over the last two decades. Whether you see him as Mr. Good Guy or refer to him as “the cheater,” I guess it shows a lot about your loyalties and regard for the world of professional sports.
I guess this like every other event in the last Covid year will be very interesting to observe. The NFL already had the kneeling protest and then followed up by some actions regarding Black Lives Matter protests. Some longtime fans have been turned off by politics in sports.
Anyway, on Sunday my rather modest wager on the Kansa City Chiefs made weeks ago to win could net me $200. That might be just enough to put me in the next tax bracket. The new kid on the block and surely the “next Tom Brady” Patrick Mahomes will try to lead his team to back-to-back Super Bowl victories.
I am willing to bet there will be a bicycle pump and pressure gauge on hand right before kickoff!
