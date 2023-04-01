“Everyone’s beneath the tree feedin’ pigeons on a limb.” — Manfred Mann
He was so excited about a new 45 record he had purchased. As he placed it on the turntable and lifted the needle the Hi-Fi began playing. I had never heard the song before. We probably replayed it a half dozen times.
I was there for a purpose. It was an invite. He and I along with a few other people were there for his party. There were girls involved. I am not sure if at that point I had ever been to a party with girls that were not blood relatives.
The record and playing Spin-the Bottle are the only two things I vividly remember about that night during my 8th grade year. I had never had the nerve, opportunity, situation, or available girls to play Spin-the-Bottle.
I do not remember who the girls were or if I kissed any of them. I do know that if it landed on him, we didn’t kiss. Pretty sure the rule back then was you lost a turn.
Another childhood friend passed away this week. Of even more note — he was an Oak Park childhood friend. They were, are, and always will be special.
Whenever I run into old friends from my childhood the most oft request is to write more about our childhood days in Oak Park. Oak Park subdivision was a place in time that doesn’t exist anymore. It was fun. Times were simple. It was safe.
In our lives we have many friends. In fact, if we still had every one of them in our life we wouldn’t have time for all of them. Friends come and go due to life’s circumstances and changes. Friends are life snowflakes. So many fall all around you but so few of them stick.
He was a snowflake when that word had no negative connotation to it.
But somewhere they are permanently etched in your memory book. You only picture them then. If you don’t see them regularly after childhood, they are simply frozen in time. Usually, frozen in good times.
I often refer to them as the Oak Park Gang. Gang seemed eventually to have such a negative meaning. We were a gang in the sense of the Paul Hutchins series of children’s books Mrs. Combs in second grade read to us while we laid our heads on our desks and eyes closed after lunch as she masterfully retold the tales of The Sugar Creek Gang at Middle Road Elementary School.
Our gang was inclusive. When we played sandlot ball or pick-up games everyone had a place. Older, younger, handicapped; everyone had a place. It was a time that will never exist again. Innocence lost can never be regained.
As childhood friends we drifted apart like so many due to the way our lives unfold. Some go to work, others away to school, some move. Life and friendships are so dynamic.
I had not thought about this particular friend or seen him for many years since high school. As with so many at my age they often reappear in an obituary. Obituaries of people frozen in time as childhood friends reappear in my mind’s eye as that childhood friend without the reality of having aged.
He was a nice kid. Had that beautiful thick hair. The chicks seemed to like him.
I am not one that lives in the past. But as Dan Fogelberg once sang, “When faced with the past, the strongest man cries.”
That 45 disc was Manfred Mann singing “Quinn the Eskimo!” The next line to the opening quote, “But when Quinn the Eskimo gets here, all the pigeons gonna run to him.”
Still one of my favorite childhood songs.
