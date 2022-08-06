“To have a high IQ, you tend to specialize, think deep thoughts. You avoid trivia.” — Christopher Langan
We spend our entire lives waiting for that ultimate crescendo. A lucky few get to go out on their own terms and are allowed to leave their final thoughts before leaving the world. They are their final last words just before dying.
As I am sometimes wont to do, I would like to provide you with quotes of people who purportedly said them on their deathbed. See if you can pick them out. As usual there will be a quiz with the correct answer and two imposters. I will provide a key at the end of the column.
Don’t cheat with the internet search — at least not at first. If you get a perfect score on this quiz, please get a life!
1. Elvis Presley’s final words.
A. “I am going to the bathroom to read.”
B. “You might want to give it a minute.”
C. “Ginger, please flush before anyone shows up.”
2. Marie Antoinette’s last utterance.
A. “Pardonezz-moi, Monsieur.
B. “Parlez vous Francais.”
C. “I wish I would have had my hair done.”
3. Benjamin Franklin on his deathbed.
A. “Go fly a kite.”
B. “A fool and his money are soon parted.”
C. “A dying man can do nothing easy.”
4. Humphrey Bogart’s final dying scene.
A. “Play it again, Sam.”
B. “Here’s looking at you, kid.”
C. “Goodbye kid. Hurry back.”
5. Groucho Marx’s final quip.
A. “Dying is easy. Comedy is hard.”
B. “This is no way to live.”
C. “You bet your life — and lost.”
6. Sir Winston Churchill’s last public line.
A. “I have not yet begun to fight.”
B. “My last cigar and brandy.”
C. “I’m bored with it all.”
7. Soul singer James Brown’s final lyric.
A. “I feel good!”
B. “I’m Black and I’m proud!”
C. “I’m going away tonight!”
8. Frank Sinatra’s last spoken turn of phrase.
A. “I did it my way.”
B. “Did Lefty get released yet?”
C. “I’m losing it.”
9. Jack Daniel’s final sip of life.
A. “Jack Daniel’s if you please.”
B. “Make mine a double and Coke.”
C. “One last drink, please.”
10. Nostradamus’s final prediction.
A. “I knew it.”
B. “Just like it is written.”
C. “Tomorrow I shall no longer be here.”
For those who are almost but not quite with a passing grade I will offer up one more bonus question.
11. Union Army General John Sedgwick to his men right before he died.
A. “We shall never surrender.”
B. “Don’t fire until you see the whites of their eyes.”
C. “They couldn’t hit an elephant at this dist….”
I trust you did well and as a last dying quote what I would like my final words of life to be.
A. “I still haven’t missed a deadline.”
B. “Who read that stuff anyway?”
C. “A writer? Shakespeare was a writer!”
D. “Rhonda, please flush before anyone shows up!”
Answer Key: 1. A, 2. A, 3. C, 4. C, 5. B, 6. C, 7. C, 8. C, 9. 10. C, 11. C, 12. All of the above.
