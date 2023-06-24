“A lot of my classmates changed so much that they didn’t even recognize me.”- Quotes Gram
In 1972 I was a lean, mean fighting machine. I was a grappler. I was on the wrestling team. I played every sport there was to play. I lived to play in the competition of sports.
Fast forward to 2023. I am no longer now what anyone would refer to as lean. The only competitive sport I play nowadays is golf and I suck at it. My hours are spent much differently nowadays.
I am now much more of a nap-ler!
Every year in Jeffersonville the same thing happens. There are class reunions. And among them there is something called the fifty-year class reunion. I graduated in 1973 and this is 2023. You do the math.
I should use a photo of me in wrestling garb as my name tag at the reunion!
I retired after working fifty years. For the most part, while working for half a century it seemed a lot like fifty years. However, it just doesn’t seem possible that it’s been fifty years since I graduated from Jeffersonville high school.
The best thing about reunions after so long is that they are much more of a casual event. Nobody is trying to impress anyone except possibly for those wearing Spanx. Actually, they are probably just more in denial.
I propose a few awards for this year’s fiftieth reunion. First of all, there should be an award for the person even after you read the name tag you would never in a million years put their high school name with the reunion appearance.
Secondly, the most successful and accomplished person who was either a nerd or an outcast in high school should be allowed to gloat around the room all evening with that “I showed you guys” attitude.
There is always that ugly duckling that became a swan but there are many more swans who became…
I remember how excited I was before the five-year reunion. Was everyone doing okay. Are the high school sweethearts and homecoming king and queen still together?
It seems that nowadays I rarely think about or talk about high school. Occasionally I run into an old teammate, and we might reminisce about Coach Chapala or a favorite teacher like Rod Swearingen. So much has happened since high school in life that it’s just another suppressed memory.
And there are painful memories of a few classmates who didn’t make it to graduation or a few others who didn’t make it to the ripe old age of thirty. Dying young is one of the surest ways to achieve a kind of immortality in our memories.
Last year I attended the reunion that my almost sister-in-law Sandy (Kelley) Flatt was part of organizing that invited everyone from the 70’s to their class reunion. It was the most enjoyable get-together of this kind that I can ever remember.
Perhaps because at this point in life there is no pressure, no expectations of any kind. It’s just an evening out. I remember at the five- and ten-year reunions some of us, after the reunion would party until it was very early the next morning. Now, I suppose after this one many will be in bed exhausted by 11 o’clock.
This year’s 1973 fifty-year class reunion is going to be held on Saturday, September 23rd, 2023, from 7-11 P.M. On Friday, September 22nd a very informal grad night gathering will be at Hoopsters on 1oth Street in Jeffersonville.
The cost is $50 per person. The price will increase after August 15th. No payment will be accepted at the door on Reunion night. You can pay via Venmo or send a check to Donna Pruitt Boesch at 10 Wildwood Road, Jeffersonville, Indiana 47130. Venmo users pay with username Donna-PruittRamey (no spaces).
A night of music, dancing, and food with some old friends. There is a very large music festival in the area that weekend, so if you are out-of-town reserve a room early.
Be there or be square. The only thing I wrestle with these days are my thoughts and I am under a pressure deadline because I have just a little over two months to look like my high school wrestling photo!
